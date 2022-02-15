“Outrageous” and “problematic” were just two of the many words used by the Garfield Board of County Commissioners to describe Colorado Senate Bill 22-031 recently.
The bill would have outlawed the “shooting, wounding, killing or trapping” of mountain lions, bobcats or Canada lynxes except in certain circumstances, such as “to protect an individual from bodily harm.”
Earlier this month, in a letter addressed to State Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, the Garfield commissioners asked the rancher — whose Senate District 5 includes Pitkin County — to vote against what they called an “ill-conceived bill.”
“It is becoming far too common in our state for important matters which present direct and long-term consequences for rural Colorado to be decided at the ballot box or by urban lawmakers with little or no expertise in the areas they are trying to legislate,” commissioners wrote in their letter to Donovan. “It is outrageous that a handful of urban state legislators think that they know better than the experts what the best wildlife management practices in the state should be.”
Commissioners called SB 22-031 “anti-hunting” and an “outright prohibition.”
On Feb. 3, the Colorado Senate Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources, which Donovan chairs, voted 4-1 to indefinitely postpone the controversial bill. Donovan was one of the four senators who voted for the bill’s postponement.
State Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a Democrat serving Boulder County, is one of SB 22-031’s prime sponsors. Lewis did not return a request for comment on Monday.
“Bobcats … they take little pets and what have you,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said Monday. “It’s just population control.”
Martin said the bill was yet another attempt by urban legislators trying to impose their will upon rural communities.
When a majority of Colorado voters supported Proposition 114 in November 2020, which authorized the reintroduction of gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide, urban voters — not rural ones — largely propelled the ballot measure to victory.
In Boulder County, more than 132,000 people voted “yes” for Prop. 114 and a little less than 63,000 people voted “no.” In Garfield County, just over 11,000 people voted for the reintroduction of gray wolves whereas 19,000 residents did not.
Although the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners does not always agree with its colleagues in Garfield County on policies related to fossil fuels, COVID-19 and other issues, commissioners from both counties struck a similar tone toward the indefinitely postponed SB 22-031.
“I don’t think the bill was a good bill. I’m glad it got defeated,” Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child said Monday. “We need to listen to the wildlife experts more than … just an emotional take on protecting animals.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober, like Child, also believed decisions concerning Colorado’s wildlife should be left to the experts
“In terms of numbers, and whether or not we can hunt mountain lions, I think [Colorado Parks and Wildlife] knows what they’re doing,” Jacober said. “I go with that.”