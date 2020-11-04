Bill Madsen is the next mayor of Snowmass Village. Madsen on Tuesday defeated his colleague on town council, Tom Goode, by 753 to 630 votes after surging to an early lead and maintaining a healthy margin throughout the evening.
In true pandemic fashion — and in contrast to four years ago, when he was reelected to council — Madsen’s celebration in 2020 was low key.
“How else do you celebrate, except by walking the dog?” Madsen said with a quiet laugh. “This is Snowmass,” he added, suggesting the town was calm and quiet during the off-season.
The race to fill outgoing Mayor Markey Butler’s seat wasn’t as close as some had predicted, with Madsen claiming 54.45% of the votes to Goode’s 45.5%. Butler — who has served as mayor since 2014 and as the first woman in that role in Snowmass’ history — was term-limited.
Goode was clearly disappointed and likely tired after a full day of Election Day campaigning in visible spaces throughout Snowmass Village. Asked if he would be interested in an appointment to Madsen’s council seat, which is now open due to his ascension, Goode demurred.
“I haven’t made a decision yet. I want to think on it,” said Goode, a small business owner.
Madsen, the longtime director of the NASTAR recreational ski racing program, which is based in Snowmass Village, said he would welcome Goode’s return to council chambers, if he is interested.
“In Snowmass Village, institutional knowledge is huge. Tom has been on council for a long time, plus the board of appeals,” he said. If Goode is not interested, Madsen suggested the third place council candidate (Jeff Kremer, as of press time) or later finishers in the council election would be logical choices for consideration.
Given that some of the town’s more challenging issues — including completion of Base Village and development or planning of new employee housing in Coffey Place, Carriageway and the Snowmass Inn — are underway, Madsen was asked what his main focus would be in his first term.
His answer mimicked one of his campaign messages, which is the importance of “making sure Snowmass Village is fun.”
“Snowmass Village is about recreation, it’s about having fun. If it’s so cool, people will want to come here and live here year-round,” Madsen said.
A “cool” event with which he is involved is planning the NASTAR national championships’ return to Snowmass, which remains set for next spring.
“I think we’ll run an event with what is allowed within the public health order, but it might be smaller than in the past,” Madsen said. He allowed that prize money will be offered this year for winners.
There were 2,667 registered voters as of Election Day, according to Town Clerk Rhonda Coxon. A total of 1,383 votes were cast for the two mayoral candidates as of 10 p.m., according to unofficial results posted by the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.