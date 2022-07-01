Bill Nye the Science Guy had some tips for scientists young and old when he spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival on big storms and climate change.
With the help of NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz who guided Thursday’s discussion, Nye urged audience members to vote and for those too young to vote, to make sure their parents do it. As he walked the audience through the six episodes of his upcoming television show “The End Is Nye,” which will be released on the Peacock streaming network on Aug. 25, he managed to keep spectators laughing amid the stark reminder that natural disasters can and will happen at any moment — and that humans are the ones in charge of determining how bad things get.
“Now there’s almost 8 billion people, and so we are having a huge effect on the world,” Nye said. “But now we are in control. That’s the big message. Humans are now the stewards of the whole thing, so we have to take the whole planet into account all the time.”
Nye spoke on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling restricting the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions from power plants, which could limit the agency’s scope and give more power to Congress to pass environmental laws. Nye likened the situation to an “act of cow,” a theme that he explores in the first episode of the show. The term refers to the famous 19th century Chicago fire that occurred after a cow kicked over a lantern.
“It’s negligence … human negligence is the act of cow,” Nye said. “So what we’ve got to do is pass better laws. The Supreme Court does what the law says, so we just have to pass laws that are more direct, more specific, more in everybody’s best interest.”
Each episode of the new show touches on a different natural disaster event that could occur in real life at any moment, and how to prepare for and manage events such as earthquakes, super volcanoes, asteroids hitting Earth, major droughts and the general dangers of climate change. Despite the dark theme and the terrifying thought of the end of the world, when Schwartz asked Nye if he was optimistic about the future, the scientist responded with an enthusiastic “yes.”
“Some national disasters you can’t control,” he said. “So let’s prepare for it.”
Many of the problems posed in the show are things that could be solved if people agreed it was worth doing, Nye said. For example, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and acknowledging that super volcanoes are a real problem are things that sound simple. For things like asteroid impact and earthquakes, Nye said a lot of it is about time. Ten or 30 seconds can mean a lot, he said.
Schwartz asked Nye which of the disasters was most likely to happen, and Nye said they are all likely if they’re not already happening. What matters is advocating for change and not staying silent. And building robust, efficient buildings and working to reuse and provide clean water for everyone are not just pipe dreams, if you ask Nye.
“What we want is clean water for everybody all the time, and that’s a solvable problem. We can do it,” he said. “Let’s not waste what we have. The key to the future is to do more with what we have.”
More information about Nye and his shows, documentary and books can be found at billnye.com.