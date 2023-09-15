The owner of a mansion in the gated Starwood community outside of Aspen has issued a court challenge to the nearly $1 million employee-housing impact fee for remodeling work performed on his home.
A limited liability company called Star Mountain 3 under the control of Florida billionaire developer Jeffrey Soffer brought its lawsuit against Pitkin County on Sept. 8. It claims that the county’s “radical change” to its land-use code allowed it to overcalculate the amount for a project that will add less than 200 square feet to the residence’s floor area.
The suit asks a judge to issue a declaratory judgment finding that the county improperly calculated the fee that amounted to $949,086. The suit also seeks a refund of that amount with interest. The county had not been served with the suit as of Thursday, according to its attorneys’ office.
Soffer’s LLC paid the impact fee in exchange for a building permit to remodel the home on Aug. 14, the suit says. The LLC is “proceeding with the remodel” during the litigation, the suit continues.
The remodeling job, according to the suit’s arguments, will expand the 14,995-square-foot home’s floor area by 171 square feet, which would have qualified it for a fee exemption under the prior version of the land-use code, the suit argues.
In May, however, provisions of the code were changed to prohibit any exemption from paying the employee housing fee, the suit states.
That means that Stoffer’s LLC was charged an impact fee in an amount that previously would have been imposed on the construction of a new house but not a remodeling project for an existing home, the suit says.
“In other words, no exemption is allowed for remodeling existing residential structures where no employee housing impact fees were required or paid historically even though the prior version of the Pitkin County Land Use Code implicitly recognized that a remodel of an existing structure that did not increase the size of the residential structure did not generate the same construction costs or use and maintenance costs of new construction of a residential structure,” the suit states.
As well, the suit contends that the Pitkin County Building Department told the plaintiff in December 2022 that no employee housing impact fee would be imposed on the remodeling project.
Citing Colorado legislation in 2001 that amended the Impact Fee Act, the suit says the county imposed a miscalculated fee without substantial data to support its methodology.
Pitkin County and its board of commissioners, community development department and building department — as well as five county commissioners and the chief building official — are being sued individually but in their official capacities.
An email message to the communications department of Miami-based Fountainbleau Development, of which Soffer is CEO and president, was not returned Thursday.
According to Forbes, Soffer’s net worth was $1.7 billion on Thursday, making him the world’s 1,737th richest person.
Soffer’s father is Donald Soffer, who developed the city of Aventura in Florida. The younger Soffer owns the historic Fontainebleau Miami Beach luxury hotel.
Soffer’s LLC bought the Starwood home for $36.5 million in November 2007 from an LLC controlled by Prince Bandar bin Sultan, according to property records. The home was part of the Saudi Arabian prince’s Hala Ranch and in the shadow of Bandar’s main house, a 55,000-square-foot home.
The Soffer home was built in 2004 and sits on 66½ acres. The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office gave the property a fair market value of $44.5 million and an assessed value of $3 million for 2023, according to county records.
Lawyers with Garfield & Hecht, the Aspen firm that filed the suit, were unavailable for comment on Thursday.