Since announcing Ogden Newspapers’ acquisition of Swift Communications on Tuesday — though the deal doesn’t finalize until Dec. 31— everyone involved has been, well, busy.
Aspen Times Publisher Samantha Johnston and Editor-in-Chief David Krause have had their plates full with phone calls and meetings, though they assure that once details solidify, they’ll share what they know. Swift Communications is the current parent company of both The Times and the Glenwood Springs Post Independent (publisher Bryce Jacobson was not immediately available for comment), as well as the Snowmass Sun, Vail Daily, Summit Daily News, Citizen Telegram in Rifle, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press, Eagle Valley Enterprise and Sky-Hi News in Granby, in addition to publications in California, Utah and South Dakota.
As the sun rises on a new year on Jan. 1, so, too, will it usher in a new era of ownership for Ogden Newspapers, bringing the West Virginia-based company’s tally of daily newspapers to 54, in addition to a number of weeklies and magazines across 18 states throughout the country. Swift Communications will officially convert to Questor Corp., an entity that will include Greeley-based publishing company Acres USA, the Breaking Ground Institute and a “portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties in various states,” according to the announcement.
Cameron Nutting Williams, Ogden Newspapers chief revenue officer, did not respond to several requests for comment Thursday, but again, things are busy. There is no general phone number listed on the Ogden Newspapers website; depending on which of the two phone numbers listed on the contact web page for The Nutting Company, the holding company owned by the same family behind Ogden, a caller is either met with an automated answering service for the Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register — the flagship publications under Ogden — or the Pittsburgh Pirates, which Robert Nutting, CEO of both Ogden and the Nutting Company, owns.
Nutting is routinely listed as among the wealthiest Major League Baseball team owners. His family reportedly boasts a $1.1 billion net worth, with a majority $630 million coming from Ogden, according to Wealth-X, a global database that tracks high-net-worth individuals. Nutting, born in Wheeling, West Virginia, and deeply vested in Pennsylvania, is no stranger to ski resort communities. In addition to Ogden Newspapers, The Nutting Company and the Pirates — which he’s owned since 2007 and has seen the worth of the franchise grow to $1.26 billion, per June 2020 reporting from the LA Times — Nutting is also chairman of Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County in Pennsylvania, where mountainside hotel rooms start at more than $350 a night in the winter seasons and weekend lift tickets command just under $100. Under Nutting’s leadership, Seven Springs in 2013 acquired Hidden Valley Resort, also in Somerset, for $7.5 million.
It’s little wonder, then, that Nutting and his business saw the value of the markets in which Swift had publications, a sentiment he himself has said in statements.
“We also are excited for the opportunity to work with and serve the businesses in these markets, to help them continue to get their message in front of customers,” Nutting said in a statement published by The Aspen Times.
Scott Stanford, regional publisher for Ogden and who will manage Colorado Mountain News Media (previously under Swift) as well as the Utah newspapers, echoed the sentiment. He, too, is familiar with the area: before it sold to Swift in 2016, Stanford worked for the Steamboat Pilot for 12 years. He left the newspaper that year to go to Ogden.
“We acquired these markets because we looked at them as good markets with good community newspapers with a business model that works. … We’re here to learn, but we’re here to also make sure that you’ve got a community newspaper for the long term, so we’re going to make changes as they make sense,” he said in a companywide briefing, as reported in the Summit Daily.
To that effect, Ogden has put its money where its mouth is. In March 2020, during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ogden made available $1 million in matching grants for locally owned businesses in Ogden markets — and the awarded money could only be used toward advertising in an Ogden-owned newspaper.
“Our company’s goal is to be a positive force in the communities we serve — celebrating each market’s unique strengths while also working to provide realistic solutions to areas of concern,” Robert Nutting said in a statement. “We believe that strong, responsible and connected local newspapers are critically important to building and supporting strong communities now more than ever.”
One message that has been made clear to the newly acquired newsrooms? No layoffs. Readers can expect largely the same publications they’ve come to know, several sources have said.