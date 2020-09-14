A Black Hawk helicopter from the High Altitude Aviation Training Site in Eagle was required for a Sunday night rescue of a distressed climber on Pyramid Peak. Located about 12 miles southwest of Aspen, Pyramid Peak’s elevation is 14,026 feet.
A 40-year-old man from the Front Range was airlifted to the Aspen Airport around 7:15 p.m. He was met by an ambulance for further examination, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The call to dispatch for the climber on Pyramid was received around 5 p.m. The victim was reported as “asthmatic with a knee injury, and had lost the route on his ascent.”
“It was further learned that the climber made a plea for help from the summit of Pyramid Peak — stating that he was ‘in rough shape’ and in need of rescue. Shortly thereafter all communications with the climber were lost,” according to the report by Sgt. Levi Borst.
“Based on the information at hand, the rough terrain, the confirmed need for help, and the fading daylight, a mission was approved with the US Army High Altitude Aviation Training Site (HAATS). Mountain Rescue Aspen also immediately launched a foot team in support of the helicopter in case they were needed to extricate the climber.”
Eighteen MRA members, U.S. Army HAATS, Aspen Ambulance and the sheriff’s office participated in “the successful completion of the mission.”