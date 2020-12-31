More than 97% of those impacted by the Black Hill Energy natural gas outage have had services restored, the company said in a release Wednesday evening.
Fewer than 100 of the 3,500 residential and commercial customers who went without heat or hot water since Saturday night’s outage remain in need of a technician’s assistance, and everyone has been contacted.
“If service has not been reinstated yet, customers should look for a door tag asking them to call Black Hills Energy, and technicians will return to relight pilot lights and test appliances at a time someone will be available to grant access inside,” the release instructs. “Any customer who has not had gas restored, whether they have a door tag or not, should call Black Hills Energy at 888-890-5556 to schedule service to be restored. It is extremely important that customers do not attempt this themselves.”
Mark McDonald, president of NatGas Consulting in Boston, couldn’t agree more and lauded Black Hills for “doing what they should be doing.” McDonald’s resume includes 30 years of natural gas direct and internal gas company experience in sectors ranging from litigation, advocacy, enforcement and research.
“If they could flip a switch, they would,” McDonald said.
When he read about the incident that shook Aspen’s core during one of its traditionally busiest — and coldest — weeks of the year, McDonald was reminded of a far more tragic event: the Merrimack Valley gas explosions of September 2018, in which excessive pressure in natural gas lines owned by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts sparked a series of fires and explosions that affected upwards of 40 homes and one casualty.
“That was an overpressure incident,” McDonald said of the Merrimack Valley tragedy — in which he represented an injured party. “But a drop-in-pressure situation like this can be just as dangerous. It appears Black Hills Energy responded appropriately in securing the shutdown dropping gas pressure to prevent a disaster in time, thankfully!”
Local law enforcement agencies have been conservative in giving details as they pertain to the ongoing investigation that includes aid from the FBI. Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn has allowed that the perpetrator — or perpetrators, as it’s still unclear how many parties were involved in tampering with the three sites at relatively the same time — must have had “specialty knowledge and capacities” but declined to elaborate during a media briefing Monday.
McDonald, in his estimation, felt confident saying any perpetrator likely had very specialized knowledge indeed — not just of natural gas infrastructure in general but of the area’s specifics.
“Someone knew what they were doing — this is not basic knowledge of the infrastructure. This is somebody that has internal natural gas knowledge, not something you read on the internet. To me, it sounds like someone who not only knows the infrastructure, but they must have known this particular infrastructure,” he said. “How would they know what valve went to where?”
To McDonald, the fact that three sites, two in Pitkin County and one within the city limits, were compromised in the same night is significant. That’s because “there are generally two regulators — one’s an operating and one’s a monitoring,” he explained. “If the first one fails, the second one is designed to back it up.”
That is to say, the fact that three sites were hit practically simultaneously — or at least on the same night — is telling of a motive, he suggested.
“This wasn’t just some nut finding a valve. It was done at the same time in three different locations to get the maximum effect. That infrastructure might be set up where it has two feeds or three feeds, so if you shut down one feed, it’s not going to shut it down,” he said.
So far, the Aspen Police Department and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, who are spearheading the multi-jurisdictional investigation, have released a photograph of one of the above-ground vandalized valves, on which the words “Earth First!” was scrawled — a nod to an extremist environmental movement known for using civil disobedience and disruption tactics. It wasn’t the only one: investigators have since found the same shout-out written at a second site.
And on Wednesday evening, Pitkin County released a photograph of a person of interest, asking the public for any information.
“The reason why this person was considered or reported to us as being suspicious is because of their proximity to some natural gas meters in the area while acting in a suspicious manner,” PCSO Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said Wednesday. “At this point right now, we’re looking for the public’s help.”
Black Hills Energy spokesperson Carly West acknowledged that security around valves is an industry-wide sticking point — an assessment with which McDonald agreed — and that the company was looking into more fortified locks.
“It’s certainly not a Black Hills issue, it is an industry issue,” West said.