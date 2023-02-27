Aspen has been the scene of many famed moments in men’s World Cup alpine ski racing history, with Ingemar Stenmark’s final victory in his illustrious career among them.
The Swedish racer claimed his 86th and final victory in a giant slalom on Aspen Mountain on Feb. 19, 1989. His record for victories has stood for 34 years but is now within striking distance of U.S. superstar Mikaela Shiffrin, who has 85 victories.
The men’s World Cup circuit returns to Aspen this week after a six-year absence. Aspen last hosted World Cup races in 2017 when the finals were held here.
The drama of 1989 will be hard to beat. Stenmark, then 32, was coming to the end of a 16-year career. The once dominant skier was suffering a two-year victory drought. However, he rallied in Aspen to overtake Marc Girardelli with a blistering second run, according to media reports at the time.
Stenmark trailed by 21-hundredths of a second after the first run but beat Girardelli by 33-hundredths in the second run. When it became apparent that Stenmark was going to win, other racers lined up to shake his hand and honor the man known as the greatest technical skier in the sport to that point, media reports at the time said.
Scott Nichols, the longtime overseer of Aspen Skiing Co.’s racing program, traveled from his then home in Jackson, Wyoming, to Aspen in 1981 to watch Stenmark battle it out with Americans Steve and Phil Mahre in technical events that season. Phil Mahre won the giant slalom race at Aspen Winternational and ended up squeaking out a victory over Stenmark for the men’s World Cup Overall Title.
Nichols was so impressed with the Aspen scene in 1981 that he moved here later that year. He recalled that he was outside his house at the base of Aspen Mountain one morning during Winternational when Stenmark jogged by, pre-race, and flashed a smile.
“There was the man!” Nichols said.
Stenmark’s victory that year ranks among Nichols’ World Cup memories as “the best one ever.” It was truly a pleasure watching Stenmark ski, he said, and giant slalom is Nichols’ favorite discipline to watch.
“He had such smooth, fluid skiing,” Nichols said. “It looked so effortless for him at the time.”
Stenmark was also a reserved, humble competitor, well liked on the World Cup circuit. “He let his skiing speak for itself,” Nichols said.
Former Aspen Daily News Editor Andy Bigford ran a feature story before the 1989 Winternational pondering if the Swede could snatch his first victory ever in Aspen. He noted that prior to the Aspen race, Stenmark was sitting on 45 giant slalom wins and 40 slalom wins. Stenmark was so dominant that he once won 14 giant slalom races in a row.
Reflecting the widespread thinking of the time, Bigford wrote about Stenmark’s career victory mark, saying, “It’s probably a safe bet that it’s a record which will stand forever.”
Of course, no one saw Shiffrin coming at that point. At only age 27, she’s been dominating technical events and breaking into speed events. Nichols said Shiffrin flashed her brilliance in Aspen even before joining the World Cup circuit. He recalled her forerunning a women’s slalom race in Aspen and turning heads with her skills. He also recalled his friend Russ Andrews of Aspen introducing him to Shiffrin as the woman who would be “one of the greatest skiers of all time.”
Andrews said his daughter Sara was a competitor in the NorAm ski races in the late 2000s and was blown away by the skills of the younger Shiffrin. The younger skier turned perfectly above the gates in technical races. Andrews and David Bach interviewed the budding star on KNFO radio in December 2009 and Andrews repeated his bold prediction on air.
“I said, ‘Mikaela Shiffrin will be the greatest American skier of all time.’”
Little did he know how right he would be. Andrews could have been even bolder and called Shiffrin the future greatest skier of all time, period. Soon she will overtake even the great Ingemar Stenmark.