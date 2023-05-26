The Aspen Indigenous Foundation is putting on the third Shining Mountains Pow Wow this weekend at Aspen High School, bringing together more than 100 American Indians from different tribes across North America in song, dance and celebration.
Commencing at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the pow wow will feature dancing and drumming contests among the participating tribes, as well as grand entry presentations, intertribal dances and vendor booths with hand-made jewelry, arts and crafts and food booths offering such traditional Native American foods as fry bread and Indian tacos.
The pow wow celebration is open to the public. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free to veterans and children under the age of 12.
“Everybody's welcome,” said local organizer Deanne Vitrac-Kessler. “Everybody is there to learn and to enjoy, and we hope that people from the community of Aspen come. … A pow wow is not just an entertainment, it's really a very sacred art form that brings blessings to so many countless beings.”
Vitrac-Kessler, who is the founder and executive director of the Aspen Indigenous Foundation, said that in its third year, the Shining Mountains Pow Wow will host people and families from tribes coming from the Front Range area, as well as from Arizona, South Dakota, Montana and Oklahoma.
A pow wow today is the gathering of Indigenous Nations for the purpose of dancing, singing, sharing and honoring their ancestral heritage and cultures. A community gathering and sacred celebration, most modern-day pow wows are also highly competitive, meaning that monetary prizes are awarded in dancing and music contests.
The Shining Mountains Pow Wow includes prize competitions in various dance and drum categories, and this year’s gathering will be led by emcee Steve LaPointe (Sicangu Lakota) and arena director Phil Gover (Choctaw and Pawnee), both who are younger-generation, proactive members within the Native communities of the Front Range, Vitrac-Kessler said.
The event opens both days with the grand entry at 1 p.m. (another grand entry is 6 p.m. Saturday). Led by the veterans and representatives from each participating tribe who carry flags, this is when all dancers enter the arena and an opening prayer is said.
The contests are to follow and during the breaks, there will be intertribal dances, in which audience members are invited and encouraged to participate, Vitrac-Kessler said. It’s an experience of everybody coming together in the arena circle, usually holding hands and moving with the drumbeat, she explained.
“And you really feel that drumbeat, which is actually a reflection of the Mother Earth heartbeat, and so when you experience that, it's so powerful, it's like a healing from inside out,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “It brings the people together — and that's also what the pow wows accomplish.”
A central component to pow wows is the regalia — handmade, meaningful dress-wear that represents the colors and designs of their tribe and family or tells their own personal connection to an animal or a spiritual vision. Each dancer is responsible for their own regalia, Vitrac-Kessler said, which takes hours to put together and is a very meaningful process, often relating to ancestral accomplishments or history, she said.
“It's very sacred, and through pow wows, it's really like to pass down from generation to generation their spiritual ways, their cultural ways, their traditional ways,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “There is a whole protocol to pow wows, and that's very beautiful because it's still intact and you see multi-generations, you know, you see often, the grandparents with the grandchildren there. … It's beautiful — it's really beautiful when you look at what's going on at a pow wow.”
Some historians have traced modern pow wows to derive from intertribal ceremonies that began in the Plains area in the 19th century. Vitrac-Kessler explained how pow wows originated from the tribal warriors who would return from the battlefield and reenact the battle’s events through dance and other deeds for all of the tribe members to witness.
These traditional gatherings — which many references have identified as “Grass Dance Societies” — were a means for the warriors to display their bravery, Vitrac-Kessler said, and relate to their people upon returning from the battlefield.
Today, pow wows are held frequently in North America and abroad and are hosted everywhere from reservations to cities that have significant American Indian communities, Vitrac-Kessler said. She explained how there is a pow wow circuit that the champion singers and dancers often follow — traveling from one pow wow to the next — as a way of generating some income through their talents.
Prior to the AIF putting on an annual pow wow, there weren’t any held in Aspen, to Vitrac-Kessler’s knowledge. She could recall encountering one that took place in the Snowmass Rodeo Lot almost 40 years ago, but that was it and there hadn’t been any in Aspen itself.
Vitrac-Kessler noted that coordinating and bringing together a pow wow takes nearly six months of work — all volunteer-led — and requires a large budget to pull off.
“So to see something like that in our little Aspen town, it's incredible, and for the Natives, it's an amazing opportunity to come because otherwise, they would never come to Aspen,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “But to have that opportunity, for them, is something because, yes, it was the land of the Ute People, but also, I mean there were many different tribes that would come through those mountains to trade, so they all have a connection with these lands, for thousands of years.”
The inaugural Aspen pow wow in 2019 was inspired by the then-Woody Creek resident, Anuk Bald Eagle — a Lakota member from Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation (South Dakota) — who saw the need to “really bring back the presence of the American Indians to the community here, to the mountains,” Vitrac-Kessler said.
“Because when you bring together a lot of Natives, when they dance, when they sing, those are prayers, and prayers means blessings — blessings for the people who are there, blessings for the people you think of, blessings for the nature, Mother Nature, for the mountains, blessings for the water, for the river and for all the animals and all the beings who also live in these valleys,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “And that reconnection with the land from the Natives — that is something that they absolutely adore, to have that opportunity.”
The Shining Mountains Pow Wow was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but returned last year as a two-day event for the first time. Back as a two-day gathering again this weekend, the Aspen pow wow continues to expand its engagement.
Vitrac-Kessler mentioned that a group of Aspen High School students, who were involved with helping her organize the event this year, put together a program where they’re donating around 25 laptops to Native middle- and high school-aged youth. The students also will lead a tech-financial workshop on the laptops with the Native kids on Saturday evening of the pow wow.
“It's amazing also to see that now there are those young kids from Aspen who are really reaching out to the Native kids,” Vitrac-Kessler said. “And on that basis, we're going to start an exchange program with a couple of high schools from the Lakota reservations, so I'm very excited about that, too.”
The Shining Mountains Pow Wow will be held at the AHS campus, located at 235 High School Road, on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit aspenaif.org.