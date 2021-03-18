In less time than it takes to throw a switch double cork 1800, organizers and crew of the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships have segued into a second major event, the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix, that will rage on Buttermilk Mountain between now and Sunday.
A World Cup-level competition for snowboard and freeski, the U.S. Grand Prix features identical events as the World Championships minus the big air contests. Practices started Monday and qualification rounds kick off March 18 for snowboard halfpipe and freeski slopestyle.
“I’m really pleased with how this event has gone so far. I think of it as one continuous event,” Aspen Skiing Co. senior vice president John Rigney said Wednesday.
The momentum to stage these contests during a pandemic and on short notice actually began with X Games Aspen 2021, Jan. 29-31, he said.
“We had an awesome template with X and we shared it with the U.S. Ski Team and the FIS who continued to evolve it,” Rigney said.
An improved relationship with the International Ski Federation was sought following the 2017 FIS World Cup Finals for alpine skiing. Despite being successfully staged four years ago this week on Aspen Mountain amid summer-like temperatures, the resort was informed in its aftermath that elite alpine races wouldn’t return to the classic Aspen Mountain venue until changes were made to the 1A chairlift and base area.
Redevelopment of the neighborhood has started and a new hybrid “telemix” lift, which already received approval from the U.S. Forest Service, is closely tied to the Gorsuch Haus and Lift One project, which voters in 2019 narrowly approved. Late last year, the developments’ land-use applications received conditional approval and a five-year vesting period was started.
In the meantime, Killington has hosted the opening alpine races on domestic soil, drawing crowds of spectators that compare with some of the European contests, thereby cementing at least its near future at the Vermont resort.
Since the 2017 Finals, Aspen Snowmass stepped up to present a U.S. Grand Prix snowboard and freeskiing event prior to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, memorable for reasons including Shaun White scoring a perfect 100 in halfpipe.
And in the first full season of COVID-19, Buttermilk has hosted X Games, the U.S. Revolution Tour, FIS World Championships and now a World Cup.
“Relationships like these are fluid and while alpine and freestyle are different segments of the bigger entity, I can only imagine stepping up once again continues to put Aspen in a positive light,” Rigney said.
A FIS competition director was not immediately available for comment Wednesday, according to a spokesman.
As practice for the U.S. Grand Prix continued Wednesday in the 600-foot-long Buttermilk halfpipe, Rigney noted how he loved the juxtaposition of the gentle giant ski area and the world’s best skiers and riders who were maximizing its built environment.
“Having the courses and the snow to pull it off is one thing. To have the expertise, passion and appetite to do big events like this, that fuels our execution,” Rigney said.
Will successfully hosting the World Championships on short notice end up being a win, business-wise, for SkiCo? Rigney said that ticket numbers at Buttermilk have been “great” recently and that spring is a critical time of year for the company.
“I have to believe this helped boost business in March,” he said. While there are no spectator zones and gathering is prohibited due to COVID-19, the contests are visible from Bumps, the base area and the Summit Express chairlift.
The real benefits of hosting these elite events may be seen as big picture goals, as the competitions were streamed and televised to an international audience. New snow and some bluebird days played well to the small screens.
“This is a long-term play of showcasing Aspen Snowmass through events and the eyes of influencers,” Rigney said.
None of that would have been possible without the team effort that included what Rigney called the largest slip crew for the halfpipe that he’s ever seen, as well as camera crews who showcased different angles of the venue plus vast scenery of the upper valley.
There will continue to be no rest for the weary for the event crews of Aspen Skiing Co. Next up is the U.S. Alpine Championships that will run April 5-16 at Highlands and after the area is closed. It features men’s and women’s downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom and alpine combined.
“We’re going to tack on a little alpine love at the end of the season,” Rigney said with a slight chuckle.
But first is the continuation of the freeskiing and snowboarding extravaganza that started March 10 on Buttermilk Mountain and continues through Sunday.
The following is the schedule for the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup:
Snowboard:
March 18 Halfpipe qualifications
March 19 Slopestyle qualifications
March 20 Slopestyle finals
March 21 Halfpipe finals
Freeski:
March 18 Slopestyle qualifications
March 19 Halfpipe qualifications
March 20 Slopestyle finals
March 21 Halfpipe finals