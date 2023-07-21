U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s appearance at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday opened with a comment on Private Travis King, a U.S. Army soldier who crossed the border and walked into North Korea earlier this week.
“We are very concerned about his well-being; we’d like to know his whereabouts,” Blinken said. “We have communicated to North Korea seeking that information.”
His comment was in response to a question by interviewer Andrea Mitchell of NBC News. They covered a wide range of topics, including the North Korean nuclear program, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, China’s hacking of U.S. ambassador emails, the White House agreement with seven tech companies on artificial intelligence — and even the strength of U.S. Women’s Soccer as it competes in the 2023 World Cup.
Blinken is no stranger to Aspen, having attended several past events at the Aspen Institute, including “many hours” with the Aspen Strategy Group.
Blinken also discussed the current North Korean nuclear program and how the U.S. is willing to enter into negotiations with no preconditions. However, the response from North Korea has been to launch one missile after another in violation of United Nations’ resolutions. To counter North Korea, the U.S. has expanded its defense work with Japan and South Korea.
“The alliances we have with Japan and South Korea has grown even stronger, even deeper, and we have taken further steps to make sure that we can defend ourselves and defend our [allies] to deter any aggression coming from North Korea,” Blinken said.
Mitchell next directed the conversation to China and the fact that it was recently discovered that U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns’ unclassified email account was hacked. Mitchell said she has been told that 90% of the U.S. government’s business is done on unclassified systems.
Blinken said he couldn’t discuss the impact of the hacking but that an investigation is underway to determine the impact. He then pointed out that in his discussions with his Chinese counterpart he has warned that “anything targeting the U.S. government, targeting U.S. companies or targeting U.S.” would garner an appropriate action in response.
Mitchell and Blinken also discussed former Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent trip to China to discuss the impacts of climate change. According to Blinken, Kerry was there to renew the dialogue with China about what can be done to combat climate change.
Specifically, the U.S. would like China to close some of its coal-fired plants to reduce emissions. China is the world’s top emitter of greenhouse gasses, with the U.S. at No. 2.
The U.S. is asking China to work harder on reducing emissions in order to limit the impact of climate change to an increase of only 1.5 degrees Celsius. China has not agreed to the request because it is focused on its economy, especially after the pandemic, Blinken suggested.
Russia was next on the agenda as it recently pulled out of an international agreement that has supplied about 35 million tons of wheat, grain and other food products since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine conflict. An increase in famine and higher world food prices are likely consequences of this action.
“Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something that is truly unconscionable,” said Blinken said. “That 35 million tons equates to 18 billion loaves of bread. Imagine what that means every single day to people living throughout the developing world. I hope the world is watching this and seeing how Russia is cynically manipulating food.”
In the four days since Russia ended the grain arrangement, it has bombed Ukraine’s major export port, Odessa, every day and laid mines offshore to stop all commercial shipping in the area because of the danger.
Mitchell asked if President Vladimir Putin was weaker because of the recent rebellion by the Wagner Group, a private army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin that had been fighting for Russia against Ukraine.
Blinken said it’s hard for the U.S. to know what actually is going on, and it would be wrong to speculate, but he thinks Prigozhin should be concerned.
“NATO has an open-door policy, but Russia has an open-window policy,” he noted.
Mitchell and Blinken discussed the importance of renewing alliances and building partnerships, with both past relationships and new ones.
“First let me say that from my perspective in terms of our strength at home and our standing around the world we are unquestionably in a much better place than we were a few years ago. The investments we have made at home on a bipartisan basis — infrastructure, technology — those investments have not only resonated here at home but around the world,” Blinken said.
“We have spent a huge amount time working to reengage, to reenergize, to rejuvenate our alliances and partnerships because we are convinced that most of the problems we are trying to solve are best and most effectively solved if we can build partnerships and coalitions to deal with them,” he continued. “We simply can’t do it as effectively alone.”
After covering a discussion on the effects of artificial intelligence and breezing through talks about the strength of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team in this year’s World Cup — as well as and the incredible musicianship of legendary singer Tony Bennett, who died on Friday — Blinken took a few questions from the packed audience in the Doerr-Hosier Center at Aspen Meadows and then concluded the talk.
The security forum is held annually at the Aspen Meadows campus and presented by the Aspen Strategy Group.