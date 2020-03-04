Michael Bloomberg was the favorite among Pitkin County voters casting ballots in the Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary.
Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City who joined the race late and is challenging former Vice President Joseph Biden for the moderate vote among the primary electorate, was at 35% support in early returns posted by the Pitkin County elections department. His total 1,178 votes was ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had 963 voters, or 28.6%, and Biden, who was in third in county results with 770 votes, or 22.9%.
The Denver Post called the Colorado primary race for Bernie Sanders early on Tuesday, with 36.3% of the statewide vote. As of press time, Bloomberg was in second place in Colorado with 23.5% and Biden was in third with 20.5%. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in fourth place statewide with 17%. She was also fourth in Pitkin County with 387 votes or 11.8%
The field was further fractured by the presence of candidates who dropped out of the race after ballots were mailed. Those candidates who received votes but who were lot listed among the official results published by the county and the state’s reporting system include Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. The county’s first election results report Tuesday evening listed a total of 4,735 ballots cast. Eight-hundred nineteen of those were cast in the Republican primary, won by President Trump with 87.3 percent. Candidates excluding Buttigieg and Klobuchar tallied 3,359 votes. That would leave over 500 votes that may have gone to candidates that as of Tuesday were ineligible.
Bloomberg denying Biden the consolidated moderate vote in Pitkin County and Colorado could be seen as a blow to the recently re-energized campaign from the former vice president, furthering Sanders’ status as the frontrunner amassing a potentially insurmountable delegate lead.
Bloomberg’s popularity in the Aspen area might not be surprising, considering the ties many locals have to the Big Apple and the fact that Bloomberg has appeared here before as a guest of the Aspen Institute. One of those appearances, from 2015, made headlines last month because of Bloomberg’s comments justifying the controversial “stop and frisk” police tactic employed during his administration.
Sanders won Pitkin County in 2016 with 54.6%, when the Democratic Party held a caucus to choose between him and Hillary Clinton, who became the eventual nominee.