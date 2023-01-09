Now that Republicans have turned their attention to governing rather than fighting over who will be House speaker, there are a few clues to indicate U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s priorities for the 118th Congress.
Boebert, the Silt Republican whose sprawling 3rd District includes the Roaring Fork Valley, is a member of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus. Members of the caucus outlined their priorities in what’s called the Republic Study Committee’s “Blueprint to Save America.”
The document shows that Boebert plans to reintroduce two bills designed to aid the oil and gas industry — both of which could potentially affect the effort underway to withdraw 225,000 acres of federal land from oil and gas leasing and development in the Thompson Divide area.
Boebert plans to reintroduce her 30 X 30 Termination Act, which failed to win approval the last two years in the Democrat-controlled House. The act would nullify a portion of an executive order by President Joe Biden that aims to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters by the year 2030.
Boebert views Biden’s initiative as a “federal land grab” and she claims that it will remove 30% of federal lands from energy development, according to the Blueprint.
In a press release issued when she first introduced the 30 X 30 Termination Act in May 2021, Boebert said her action would prohibit federal funds from being spent to carry out the 30 X 30 program. It would ensure no net loss of non-federal land in counties and states that already contain 15% or more of federal land. It also prohibits withdrawing federal lands from mineral development without congressional approval.
The last point has the potential to affect the Thompson Divide area, stretching from southwest of Glenwood Springs to west of Crested Butte. A major portion of the Thompson Divide lands are west of Carbondale. The proposal is to withdraw the lands from mineral leasing for 20 years.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are in the preliminary steps of studying the withdrawal proposal. A detailed environmental review is scheduled to begin later this year. The U.S. Secretary of Interior must decide the issue by October 2024, two years after the withdrawal was formally proposed.
The “Blueprint to Save America” also highlights Boebert’s intention to revive a bill titled Protecting American Energy Jobs Act, first introduced in 2021. The act is designed to counteract executive orders that created an indefinite ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and federal waters. It would require congressional approval for future withdrawals of federal lands from mineral leasing and development.
When she introduced the act in 2021, Boebert said in a statement, “The Protecting American Energy Jobs Act repeals Biden’s job-killing executive mandates, ensures reliable and affordable energy for future generations, and fosters economic growth and job creation in rural communities.”
If Boebert successfully gets one or both of her bills passed by Congress, any initiative would still need to be passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate and signed into law by Biden. Wilderness Workshop, a Carbondale-based conservation group fighting to preserve Thompson Divide, doesn’t believe the bills have a chance of “derailing” the proposed withdrawal of the Thompson Divide lands.
“It’s clear her bill has almost no chance of becoming law,” Wilderness Workshop spokesman Grant Stevens said in an email.
In a statement provided to the Aspen Daily News, Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush said, “Our community is unified around protecting the Thompson Divide and we’re confident the tremendous support from a wide range of Congress District 3 constituents will continue until the Divide is permanently protected. We’re happy the Biden-Harris Administration, BLM, and USFS have heard the amazingly diverse range of local voices and are taking steps to protect the Thompson Divide through an administrative mineral withdrawal. The communities who live and work here - and have advocated for over a decade for their protection — should decide the future of these public lands.”
Boebert’s office didn’t respond to numerous requests from the Daily News for comment on Boebert’s priorities in the new legislation sessions. However, she released a statement after Kevin McCarthy was finally elected GOP speaker of the House Friday night which further outlines some of Boebert’s priorities.
Her statement said House Republicans “will work to close the southern border, increase domestic energy production, lower government spending, curb inflation, and so much more.”
Boebert’s standing in the House will soon be determined once the smoke from the speaker’s battle clears. Boebert was among the leaders of a contingent of 20 far-right Republicans who opposed McCarthy’s bid to become speaker. Boebert told multiple national media outlets she would “never” support McCarthy as speaker. Technically, she didn’t, but by voting “present” rather than for McCarthy or another candidate in the latest voting rounds, she helped lower the number of votes McCarthy needed to take the post. McCarthy won the position in the 15th vote on Friday night.
Boebert said in a statement after the vote: “From the Speaker’s office to my more moderate colleagues, even those I’ve exchanged some tough words with, we will all work together to deliver conservative solutions on these issues for the American people.”