Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh presented a hybrid reopening model for middle and high school students to the school board that was met with concern from teachers and staff during a Monday meeting that lasted more than four hours and was virtually attended by 200-plus people.
The proposed schedule for a hybrid model of in-person learning in the coming weeks — as long as COVID-19 levels remain at a comfortable community level — would bring middle school students back on campus Sept. 29 and high school students Oct. 12. Aspen Elementary School students have been attending school on a hybrid model since Sept. 8.
A survey of teachers said they do not think the plan has enough details to keep students and staff safe, according to Aspen Education Association President Kay Erickson. Only 2% supported bringing all kids back fully in person. The association represents district teachers and staff; a survey was sent out to its constituents on Friday evening.
Several teachers and parents provided public comment, with almost all expressing concern about reopening plans. Toward the end of the meeting, the board decided to move the middle school hybrid reopening back one week, to Oct. 5.
“My classroom right now, it looks no different than it did this time last year when COVID wasn’t a thought,” said Adam Good, a middle school teacher. “That doesn’t make me feel confident that we are preparing for this in-person schedule as well as we could be. There’s a push to go back because we want things to be normal again, we all want to be back in person … the reality is that things are not normal.”
Staff and teachers also are worried about their own safety.
“Teachers are working really hard to make learning strong and to make sure kids are meeting benchmarks right now,” said Tameira Wilson, a parent and Aspen High School teacher. “Whatever happened to teaching our kids resiliency? Instead of saying the only solution for mental health is to go back to school, what about resiliency? I’m going to nerd out and be a history nerd for a minute. Anytime my kids are struggling I remind them, we’re not in World War II. We’re not in internment camps, right now we’re doing remote learning.”
Almost two dozen teachers and staff spoke, with some offering solutions.
“Without broad support this plan won’t work,” said Dan Perl, a high school math teacher, who asked the board to slow down the proposed timeline and seek community input.
Tana Rinaldi, a kindergarten teacher set to retire this year, suggested plexiglass learning stations, and asked the board to consider addressing so many children using few bathrooms.
Toward the end of the meeting, Baugh expressed appreciation for the input and said it would be taken under consideration.
School board member Dwayne Romero said he was “bummed out” upon hearing the feedback. He said it was high-quality feedback and that the board “would solve this,” noting that the plan was not ready for “prime time.”
The proposed plan says that if coronavirus levels remain steady, then elementary school students would return to full-size, all in-person learning on Oct. 12, and middle and high school students would return full-time on Oct. 26.
A four-level “Coronameter” is managed by the Pitkin County’s COVID-19 response and recovery team. It is based on several factors, including disease spread, health care system capacity and disease control. Currently the community sits at the cautious, or yellow, level.
Parents or guardians who do not want their children to resume in-person learning have the option to remain completely remote, Baugh said. He also stressed that the dates are conceptual, based on what happens on campus and in the community with the virus.
Returning students would have to adhere to several guidelines in response to COVID-19, including mandatory mask wearing on campus, hand washing and social distancing. The district also is considering random testing of students and staff.
As part of mitigation efforts, the school district would implement a staggered bus system, with elementary school students arriving at 8 a.m. and departing at 2:30 p.m., and secondary students arriving at 9 a.m. and departing at 3:30 p.m. In between each route, the buses will be fumigated and sanitized. Staff raised concerns about the funding for an expected increase in transportation expenditures.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the public comment period included references to rifts among public school administrators and officials. Kristin Zodrow, a sixth-grade math teacher, read a letter signed by 54 middle school and staff members that said, “We have great concern of disruption and concern about removal of leadership.”
A handful of commentators said they were concerned about the district’s culture. No response from the district was provided as of press time.