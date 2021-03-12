The Pitkin County Board of Health on Thursday acknowledged the progress being made in the fight against COVID-19 but also emphasized that the fight against the virus was still far from over.
“We are not in the clear,” Josh Vance, an epidemiologist on the county’s COVID-19 response team, said during Thursday’s BOH meeting. “We still need to continue to take this very seriously.”
Pitkin County currently has the second-highest incidence rate in the state. According to Vance, Pitkin County also has “one of the higher” incidence rates per county across the entire country.
In the last seven days, Pitkin County has experienced 65 cases of COVID-19. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the U.K., and the B.1.427/B.1.4.2.9 that was discovered in California have both been reported in Pitkin County.
Fourteen of Aspen Valley Hospital’s 20 beds were available Thursday, as well as all four of its intensive care unit beds. However, public health officials have stressed how those same hospital beds have to accommodate patients experiencing all types of illness, not just COVID-19.
With spring break approaching, local health officials expressed concerns over the potential for large gatherings, especially among college students arriving in Pitkin County from states with little to no COVID-19 restrictions at all.
“In a travel destination town … we are at a little greater risk for some of these increasing numbers,” Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County medical officer, said. “We are juggling this new hope and all of the news from vaccination with maintaining this vigilance.”
Unlike Pitkin County’s former traveler affidavit, the county’s recently implemented traveler responsibility code does not require a negative COVID-19 test but instead recommends one. However, visitors must still complete the online traveler responsibility code, which includes information about limits on personal gatherings, local mask-wearing requirements and social distancing.
More than 70,000 individuals completed Pitkin County’s former traveler affidavit.
As of Thursday, 6,129 individuals had filled out Pitkin County’s Traveler Responsibility Code, which went into effect March 5.
Thursday’s board of health meeting fell on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.
COVID-19 has killed more than 530,000 people in the U.S. and more than 2.6 million people worldwide.
“I’m sure people will be unpacking this for years to come,” said Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and vice chair of the health board. “I don’t think anybody has come out of this without scars or loss.”
It was announced on Thursday that Pitkin County and its local partners had administered nearly 10,000 doses of vaccine at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen.
Pitkin County continues to vaccinate residents and workers in the state’s 1B.3 phase, which includes people ages 60 and older, front-line essential workers in grocery and agriculture and people ages 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions.
“These priorities are established for a reason, and we are really asking our community to honor that and be patient,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said of the state’s vaccine distribution timeline. “I’m anxious to get my vaccine, but there are people in line in front of me for really good reasons… This is part of pulling together as a community.”