The Pitkin County Board of Health voted Thursday to continue following the state’s COVID-19 Dial 3.0 even after it expires on April 16. But that decision to adhere to the state’s third iteration of its color-coded COVID dial through May 27 was met with some hesitancy — in particular from Aspen Mayor Torre, who also sits on the board of health.
“We recently were trying to align ourselves with what the state was saying. We were doing this for clarity and concise measures … I’m sorry, I’m struggling here. I’m struggling,” Torre said during Thursday’s BOH meeting. “What we have been doing, I’m not sure we can actually say has been effective.”
From implementing “orange-plus” level restrictions to making its visitors complete a traveler affidavit, the Pitkin County Board of Health has routinely favored COVID-19 restrictions at the county level that go above and beyond those implemented by the state. Despite all of its self-imposed restrictions, Pitkin County has often had one of the highest incidence rates of any county in the state.
“I’m really having a difficult time following our train of thought from the data that we’re getting to the regulations and restrictions that we put in place and where we’re being effective,” Torre said. “This is difficult.”
As of Thursday, Pitkin County was still in level orange on the state dial but will move to the less-restrictive level yellow on Saturday. In level yellow, restaurants, offices and gyms can operate at 50% capacity indoors. However, in level yellow, restaurants and gyms certified through the state’s 5 Star program would be eligible to operate at 100% capacity in accordance with level Blue restrictions. Seventy-three businesses, including 56 restaurants, eight gyms, seven indoor event venues and two personal service businesses have been 5-Star certified in Pitkin County.
“I just want to echo a little bit of what Torre said, and he had a key word in there: ‘clarity.’ And I think that is an issue that we’ve been struggling with right from the beginning,” said Brent Miller, BOH member, said. “TMI — too much information, especially when it’s data driven — is terribly confusing.”
Although the state’s COVID-19 Dial 3.0 will become guidance for counties beginning April 16, the state has retained a “snap-back provision” in its public health order that would allow it to reimpose restrictions should COVID-19 cases soar.
Pitkin County Public Health epidemiologist Josh Vance said Thursday that the county’s incidence rate had declined “quite readily” over the past seven days.
“We’re definitely seeing some good news right now,” Vance said. “But we know that across the country and across the state rates are going back up and so it’s hard to really interpret our incidence rate at a more national or global level at this point.”
Pitkin County recorded 33 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the last week and to date has also recorded 40 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom.
As of Thursday, two of Aspen Valley Hospital’s four intensive care unit beds were full. Additionally, 10 of AVH’s 20 total beds were also occupied, according to Pitkin County’s epidemiology report from Thursday.
During Thursday’s BOH meeting, Pitkin County Medical Officer Dr. Kim Levin also put some falsehoods regarding the three COVID-19 vaccines to rest, once and for all.
“COVID-19 vaccines contain preservatives, egg products, animal products, microchips, fetal cells and are linked to 5G networks — none of these are true,” Levin said of the vaccine myths. “Once you open a vial, it’s only good for six hours. That’s because there’s no preservatives in there. There are no egg products or animal products, microchips — absolutely not.”
Levin implored the community to get vaccinated and to continue to remain vigilant by wearing masks and adhering to the five commitments of contaminants.
“Once you’re vaccinated, you’re not bulletproof,” Levin said. “You have made an enormous step toward combating the disease and the pandemic, and it’s one of the most important tools.”