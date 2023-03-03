There’s a new trail sign on Aspen Mountain.
Formerly East Fifth Avenue, the new blue sign now reads: Beattie Way.
Aspen Skiing Co. officials, in connection with the Stifel America’s Downhill, honored the skiing legacy of Bob Beattie on Friday, renaming the run in his memory.
It’s the run that whisks ski racers to the finish line of the World Cup course on Aspen Mountain.
“Bob Beattie, singlehandedly, is the single most important man in all of ski racing — bar none,” said Andy Mill, himself a ski racing legend who grew up in Aspen. “Bob started the World Cup with Serge Lange, and he got the pro tour going (in the United States) and then he established NASTAR for the masses.”
But Beattie has even more personal memories for Mill, who raced for years with the U.S. Ski Team.
“When I was 12 years old, I was on my way to being a ski racer. I was in the hospital (with a broken leg) with a photograph of Billy Kidd and Jimmy Huega on the wall. They were embracing Bob Beattie,” Mill said. “I loved ski racing, but I had never thought of the Olympics.”
But when he saw the picture of Beattie with two Olympic medalists, ski racing changed for him.
“That sparked a bit of Olympic fire in my heart,” Mill said. “Little did I know, under a rainbow, 14 years later, I too would be racing in Innsbruck, finishing sixth in the downhill — the same event those guys won their silver and bronze. Hallelujah.”
Mill returned to Aspen for America’s Downhill weekend, in great part, to honor Beattie at Friday’s downhill.
“There is one man that stands out as a giant (in skiing). That man is Bob Beattie,” said Jim Crown, managing partner for the Crown family owners of the Aspen Skiing Co. “What could be more fitting.”
He said the ski racers will finish their races on a run named for the man most responsible for World Cup ski racing in Aspen.
“There’s perhaps no other individual who has had as great an impact on the trajectory of ski racing in the United States than Bob Beattie,” said Chris Davenport, Aspen’s ambassador of skiing and announcer for the America’s Downhill race. “Bob was an athlete; he was a coach: he was a visionary.”
Beattie coached at the University of Colorado and then the U.S. Ski Team.
Davenport said the fateful meeting of Beattie, Serge Lange and a handful of others in Portillo, Chile, in 1966 led to the creation of the World Cup.
“This all started there,” Davenport said as he stood in the finish area awaiting his duties in the announcing booth. “And here we are today, decades later, welcoming (World Cup) ski racing to Aspen.”
But Davenport said Beattie was about much more than top-level ski racing.
“It wasn’t just about the elite athletes for Bob,” Davenport said. “It was also about participation for people around the country to get involved in skiing.”
Mill agreed.
“Now everyone that can put on a pair of skis now has access to a race course,” said Mill, an all-state quarterback and baseball pitcher when he was at Aspen High School. “All because of Bob Beattie.”
Beattie’s son Zeno and his family participated in the renaming ceremony Friday along with international skiing legends Franz Klammer and Franz Weber.
Weber is a six-time world speed-skiing champion who still holds speed skiing records on multiple continents.
Klammer won the 1976 World Cup downhill at Aspen Mountain.
He also won the gold medal at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck — the same race Andy Mill finished sixth.
“He really brought skiing to the United States,” Klammer said. “He was coaching at that race in Innsbruck. He was a wonderful person.”
Klammer and Weber both attended the Friday ceremony to honor Beattie’s legacy.
Ever the downhiller, Klammer said he enjoyed watching the skiers compete on the same course where he won in 1976.
Same course, same strategy, according to the man who won 25 World Cup downhills (include four at the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuhel).
“Yes, it’s gliding, glidiing, gliding, gliding,” Klammer said. “Then at the top of Aztec, you have to be awake.”