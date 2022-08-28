Bob Braudis was ahead of his time when it came to philosophies pertaining to law enforcement: When much of the national dialogue spoke of a war on drugs, he and his contemporaries saw addiction as a medical problem. He famously embodied the “peace” aspect of a peace officer, towering at 6 feet, 6 inches in height and a commanding calm in otherwise tense moments.
During his 24-year tenure as Pitkin County sheriff — a role he occupied with so much support that voters in 2000 nixed term limits so that he could remain in office until his retirement in January 2011 — Braudis vocally advocated for legalizing drug use and opposed undercover activities, remaining steadfastly committed to restorative justice over what he saw as unnecessary incarceration.
It was a continuation of the legacy of his predecessor, Dick Kienast, who hired Braudis as a sheriff’s deputy before asking him to run for Pitkin County sheriff after his retirement from the post in 1986. By that point, Braudis was serving as a county commissioner, but the transition to sheriff was a natural one. After all, he’d already once worked on a sheriff’s campaign, upon his arrival to Aspen in 1970 — that of what would become his longtime friend Hunter S. Thompson.
Braudis, alongside local artist and columnist Michael Cleverly, memorialized HST after his death in 2005 in their shared endeavor, a book titled “The Kitchen Readings: Untold Stories of Hunter S. Thompson.” Additionally, Braudis penned the forward of “Freak Power: Hunter S. Thompson’s Campaign for Sheriff,” by DJ Watkins, an Aspen-based writer and producer who owned Fat City Gallery.
On June 3, at 77 years old, Braudis passed away peacefully in his sleep after watching his hometown Boston Celtics win the first game of the NBA Finals. He was born in Boston in 1944, graduated from Canisius High School in 1962 before attending the University at Buffalo, where he majored in philosophy. As a young adult, Braudis bailed on an early career as a business analyst in New York City, according to an obituary published in the Buffalo News, to move to Aspen, volunteer for HST’s sheriff campaign and generally exist as a ski instructor and ski bum until 1976, when Kienast hired him.
Today, Braudis’ legacy continues in Aspen in myriad ways. He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Braudis and Heidi Mitchell, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. And, of course, countless others who called him friend.