Longtime local resident Bob Rafelson — an influential presence in the entertainment world for decades who occasionally got involved in Aspen political issues — died on Saturday at his home in the Castle Creek Valley. He was 89.
Rafelson had a diverse producing, directing and screenwriting career that spanned from the late 1950s to the early 2000s. He co-created the TV sitcom “The Monkees,” about the 1960s pop band whose members were carefully selected for the purposes of the show. After two years of immense popularity, the show’s ratings began to wane, and Rafelson went on to deconstruct the Monkees’ fad with help from his friend, actor Jack Nicholson, through the 1968 feature film “Head.”
Nicholson would later star in the Rafelson-directed films “Five Easy Pieces” (1970, nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture), “The King of Marvin Gardens,” “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “Man Trouble” and “Blood and Wine.” Outside of his directorial collaborations with Nicholson, Rafelson is credited for producing the highly acclaimed films “Easy Rider” and “The Last Picture Show.” The former featured Nicholson in a supporting role; the latter was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.
Media reports on Sunday state that his wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson, confirmed that he died of lung cancer, surrounded by family. Rafelson first moved to Aspen’s West End neighborhood in the 1960s and later settled in the Castle Creek area.
He occasionally dabbled in local politics, attending Aspen City Council meetings to express his displeasure with various decisions usually related to development. He also was a frequent letter-to-the-editor writer to the Aspen Daily News and The Aspen Times, and he recently signed off with others in a statement to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners that was critical of an advisory committee’s support of local airport expansion and redevelopment.
In September 2019, he was honored by Aspen Film with a Lifetime Achievement Award “for excellence in the cinematic arts.” On Sunday, Susan Wrubel, executive and artistic director for Aspen Film, remembered Rafelson as being “a little bit feisty and salty, which I appreciated.”
She added that “he gave a lot when we did the tribute. It wasn’t easy for him because he really didn’t like to be in the spotlight anymore.” She said Rafelson agreed to do the tribute because of his appreciation for Ellen Hunt, founder of Aspen Film.
“Bob was the sort of filmmaker that I grew up on, throughout my career,” Wrubel said. “After I met him we had a funny sort of banter back and forth: email messages in the middle of the night. Even though I only knew him for a very short time, he became a very important figure in my life here in Aspen. He was super supportive, not only of Aspen Film, but of me.”
Another local friend, musician Tim Marquand, who lives in the Watson Divide area, offered a short statement on Sunday evening. He struggled for words as he was still processing Rafelson’s passing.
“One thing that is important about Bob Rafelson — he was engaged in the community here, and wasn’t concerned about his ‘celebrity.’ The community of Aspen has suffered a great loss, and the world of film has lost someone who was really irreplaceable,” Marquand said. "We’ve all lost a good friend.”
Rafelson was perhaps best known for his work during the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, which saw a classical studio system giving way to a batch of rebellious young voices and fresh filmmaking styles, and helped usher in talents like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Spielberg. Coppola once called him "one of the most important cinematic artists of his era" and his fans include Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson.
Rafelson was born in New York City and was a distant relative of "The Jazz Singer" screenwriter Samson Raphaelson, who he said took an interest in his work. At Dartmouth he also became friends with legendary screenwriter Buck Henry.
He developed an interest in Japanese cinema and the films of Yasujiro Ozu, especially "Tokyo Story," while serving in the U.S. Army in Japan. After college, Rafelson married his high school sweetheart, who would work as a production designer on his films and others. He got his start in the entertainment business in television, writing for shows like "The Witness" and "The Greatest Show on Earth."
But "The Monkees" was his first big success. The idea for The Monkees, he said, predated The Beatles and the musical comedy "A Hard Day's Night," but it hit the moment well when it premiered on NBC in 1966. It ran for two years and allowed Rafelson to take a stab at directing himself with “Head.”
"I may have thought I started his career," Nicholson told Esquire in 2019, "but I think he started my career."
Rafelson was proudest of the 1990 film he directed, "Mountains of the Moon," a biographical movie that told the story of two explorers, Sir Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke, as they searched for the source of the Nile, his wife told the Associated Press.
Rafelson's own adventures to places like Morocco, India, southeast Asia, Mexico and Guatemala influenced his work, she said.
"He loved nothing more than disappearing into strange pockets of the world," Taurek Rafelson said.
Rafelson left Hollywood two decades ago to focus on raising two sons with Taurek Rafelson, Ethan and Harper, in Aspen. He and his first wife, Toby Rafelson, also had two children, Peter and Julie, who died in 1973 when she was 10 years old.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.