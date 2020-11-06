Republican Bob Rankin has formally won reelection to the Colorado Senate after narrowly defeating Democratic challenger Karl Hanlon, who conceded Thursday.
Rankin was appointed to the seat in 2019 following former Republican Sen. Randy Baumgardner’s resignation.
With over 83,000 votes tallied, Hanlon conceded Thursday as Rankin held onto a 986-vote lead in the district that includes Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, and Summit counties.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, Rankin received 42,128 votes — 50.59% — and Hanlon 41,142 votes, representing 49.41%.
Rankin won the district’s less populous counties — like Moffatt, Rio Blanco and Jackson — by huge margins. In Moffat County, Rankin earned over 82% of the vote, and in Rio Blanco, more than 85%.
However, Hanlon was able to keep the race competitive by performing well in more populous counties like Routt and Summit. In Routt County, Hanlon earned nearly 60% of the vote and in Summit, over 65%.
Rankin was unavailable for comment Thursday but on his campaign website stated, “I am a constitutional and fiscal conservative who believes in limited government, less regulation and support of free-market capitalism. Our jobs are created not by government but by the energy industry, farmers, ranchers and small businessmen. I understand their needs, and I will stand up for them.”
Prior to his appointment to the state Senate last year, Rankin served in the Colorado House of Representatives.
A Garfield County resident, Rankin picked up endorsements by the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police (State Lodge), the Colorado Contractors Association and the Colorado Medical Society along the campaign trail.
As of Wednesday, the Senate District 8 race had not been called, and according to Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico, 535 ballots still needed processing, though she explained that they wouldn’t be until Nov. 13, when the cure period to rectify discrepant ballots concluded. Colorado is one of 18 states that notifies voters if there is an issue with their signatures — or if they forgot to sign the ballot at all — and gives an opportunity for voters to send a confirmation form within eight days of the election.
“I don’t believe that any of those ballots that we run on the 13th are going to change any results,” Alberico said Wednesday evening. “The only race that might be affected is the Senate [District 8] race because it’s very, very close.”
In the end, though, it wasn’t close enough.
Thursday morning, Hanlon posted to his campaign’s Facebook page that he had called Sen. Rankin to formally concede and congratulate him.
“While I wish the outcome had been different, I remained heartened by the tens of thousands of voters in Senate District 8 who made their voices heard,” Hanlon stated in the post.
Hanlon, a Garfield County resident, serves as city attorney for Glenwood Springs and also runs the Smiling Goat Ranch, which utilizes equine therapy to help individuals with conditions like PTSD, autism, anxiety and depression.
“I am eternally grateful to everybody who worked so hard on the campaign and everybody I met along the way,” Hanlon said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “Campaigning is all about people, and the people are fantastic.”