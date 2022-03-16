The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners was unanimous in its decision to appoint Ingrid Grueter as interim clerk and recorder during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Grueter currently works as the chief deputy and recording manager in the county’s clerk and recorder’s office. The appointment follows Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill’s decision earlier this year to retire on April 1.
The clerk and recorder is an elected position. Grueter — a Democrat who has already filed to run for the office in the Nov. 8 election — will complete the remainder of Vos Caudill’s term as an appointee through Jan. 10. Commissioners were tasked with filling the vacancy until then.
“I’ve gotten some feedback that employees in the clerk and recorder’s offices … they would like Ingrid to be our choice,” Commissioner Steve Child said during the meeting. “I put a lot of emphasis on what her fellow employees are feeling about her.”
However, Child also was under the impression that Grueter and her retiring boss had not always seen eye to eye.
“I’ve also sensed that she has had some disagreements with Janice … on some issues.” Child said. “I don’t know what they were but … Janice is not entirely happy with Ingrid.”
In separate interviews, Grueter and Caudill acknowledged that disagreements had occurred between the two of them — largely over processes and procedures within the office — but that those discussions never had been anything out of the ordinary for a workplace.
“Those things happen,” Vos Caudill said. “All I can say is I am happy for Ingrid and the board has made a decision that I support.”
Tuesday’s vote to appoint Grueter was 4-0. Commissioner Francie Jacober recused herself from the discussion. Three people, including Grueter, along with retired schoolteacher Robin Jacober and Aspen Deconstruction owner J.P. Strait — applied for the interim clerk and recorder position.
In her application, Robin Jacober, who is related to Francie Jacober, said she decided to apply for the vacancy “after much consideration and meeting with Mrs. Vos Caudill.”
Tuesday’s discussion largely focused on whether Grueter or Jacober should get the interim job. With the primary and mid-term elections just months away, commissioners sided with Grueter because of her experience. But they also expressed hope that Jacober would seek the office in November.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and honored by the trust that’s being placed in me by the board, the county — everybody,” Grueter said. “There’s a lot to do between now and the June primary. That clock is already ticking.”
According to the county’s human resources department, Grueter will receive the clerk and recorder’s $120,110 annual compensation, even in her interim capacity.
While the general election won’t occur until November, party primary elections are set for June 28. Candidates who want to be affiliated with one of the two major political parties must win their party’s primary to be eligible for the fall election.
“As we talked about during the interviews, the job, the role of a county clerk and recorder these days is not easy. It’s under great scrutiny from local to state to regional and beyond,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “Not sure it’s a job I would want to be jumping into at this point.”