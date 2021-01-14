The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners denounced last week’s deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol and voiced displeasure with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, at their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.
Reading from a prepared statement, Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said although Rep. Boebert was not her choice in the November election, she still hoped the Republican from Rifle would be successful in representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
“So far I am not heartened. Boebert has started her days promoting the disinformation and violence that I believe true Americans must reject. She’s acted in the most partisan of manners.” Kury said Wednesday. “She must know that in Pitkin County we demand that she support the rightful outcome of the election, that she denounce violence of all measure, and we will ensure her safety when visiting here. We have serious work to do and we need a serious congresswoman alongside us.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober, who was sworn in on Tuesday, said she appreciated Kury’s comments and “totally” agreed.
Boebert said in a previously released statement that she would object to the Electoral College results, calling it her “responsibility.” The congresswoman’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
“Somebody else pointed out that perhaps what we should do is appoint her to a committee that ... looks into extremist right wing militia groups so she’s forced to confront it … and speak about it in public,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “That was an interesting suggestion.”
During Wednesday’s BOCC meeting, Commissioner Steve Child referenced how he, Jacober and Poschman swore to uphold the U.S. Constitution, the Constitution of the state of Colorado, and the Pitkin County Charter just one day prior, at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
Child said he did not believe President Trump and many members of congress were upholding the U.S. Constitution, and should be held accountable.
“I think that the 25th Amendment should be invoked by the vice president and the cabinet members to remove the president from his position right now,” Child said.
Child finished by saying he did not want Trump to see “one more red cent from the United States taxpayers.”
The BOCC’s actions Wednesday took place the same day the House of Representatives made history by impeaching President Trump for a second time for what they said was inciting a riot with fake claims of a stolen election that led to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.