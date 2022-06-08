Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to consider allowing deliveries of medical marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county, a measure that would require an ordinance to change current regulations banning the out-of-store transport of pot directly from business to consumer.
United Patients of America, which holds a medical marijuana center license in Holland Hills near Basalt, asked for the board’s consideration of implementing delivery of medical and retail products into the county’s marijuana regulations, according to a county staff memorandum. In 2019, a new state law was enacted to allow delivery permits for both medical and recreational marijuana centers.
“The act gives the state licensing authority rule-making authority over the permit and delivery system. The act specifies that a permit is valid for one year and may be renewed with the associated license,” the memo states. “A $1 surcharge is assessed on each delivery, and that money is remitted to the municipality where the center or store is located, or to the county if the center or store is in an unincorporated area, for local law enforcement costs related to marijuana enforcement.”
According to the law, deliveries are limited to one per day, are limited to private residences “and may not be made to college campuses.” The act provides protection against criminal prosecution for those making the deliveries. Delivery is only allowed in a jurisdiction “if that jurisdiction has voted to allow delivery either by referendum or by the governing board of the jurisdiction,” such as the Board of County Commissioners, the memo says.
Commissioners expressed a few concerns but generally went along with the concept given that many medical-marijuana card holders have health issues that prevent them from shopping at a medical-marijuana store or recreational shop.
County Attorney John Ely said that around a decade ago when marijuana laws were being decriminalized at the state level, and when the county was writing its local regulations to govern the industry, pot sellers wanted to do deliveries. BOCC members at the time were not in favor of it.
“The board was adamant that they didn’t want to see that happen, the same way they were adamant that the [recreational marijuana] shops weren’t going to sell anything but the marijuana products; that it wasn’t going to turn into a T-shirt shop or what we used to call a ‘head shop.’
“Times have changed and years have passed, so it’s up to the board [to decide on a potential change],” he added.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said her concern is that by opening up medical-marijuana deliveries, recreational deliveries would eventually follow. She said she could understand the issue of medical-marijuana patients having difficulty leaving their homes to go out and buy it. Commissioner Steve Child said he would have a problem with allowing recreational deliveries but said medical deliveries would be OK.
“I’ve got no problem with it,” Commissioner Francie Jacober said
Commissioner Greg Poschman asked if the county allows prescription-drug deliveries, to which Ely replied that the county has no jurisdiction over the delivery of pharmaceutical products.
“We do not control that one way or the other. State law allows delivery of prescriptions under certain limited circumstances,” Ely added.