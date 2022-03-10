The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners inched closer to adopting new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of the county Wednesday.
“Today is not a date for ultimate decisions or ultimate action,” County Attorney John Ely said during Wednesday’s regular BOCC meeting.
Pitkin County’s proposed short-term rental code defines an STR as “a lodging accommodation for compensation for a period less than 30 consecutive days.”
Although commissioners conducted a second reading of the STR ordinance Wednesday, it was actually their third time reviewing the proposed licensing regulations.
The BOCC moved the ordinance forward on first reading at its Dec. 15 meeting with little to no objection, other than to push the program’s proposed start date back from March 31 to April 30.
However, on second reading during its Jan. 26 meeting — following extensive public comment — at least some of the commissioners’ enthusiasm for the specifics of the licensing authority appeared to have waned.
At the time, Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who also serves on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s board of directors, grew frustrated with what she believed to be indecisiveness from her colleagues.
“The issues have fairly exploded in scope,” a staff memo, attached to Wednesday’s packet of materials, said concerning the BOCC’s previous STR discussions.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners supported the requirement that a person must utilize a property as their “principal residence” if in fact they also want to rent it out as an STR
The county defines principal residence as “the location where an owner, or a person in an ownership position, maintains their legal residence and place of usual habitation.”
The proposed short term rental code makes clear that a “tenancy or leasehold does not constitute an ownership interest in property.”
Through the principal residence requirement, commissioners hoped to prohibit corporations from turning homes into year-round short-term rentals.
“VRBO considers this a primary market. Are we a primary market or are we a community?” Kury asked Wednesday.
However, while commissioners supported the principal residence requirement for STRs, they also wanted to work out a possible ‘exception.’ The exception would likely pertain to people who have owned and rented out a residence in Pitkin County for a significant time but might not call it their “principal residence.”
At times during Wednesday’s discussion, commissioners zeroed in on Redstone, which has particularly seen an uptick in vacation rentals and their corresponding impacts.
Any rules or regulations adopted in the future by the BOCC will only extend to areas in unincorporated Pitkin County like Redstone — not the city of Aspen or town of Snowmass Village.
In addition to supporting the principal residence requirement for licensing, commissioners also liked the idea of banning STRs in rural and remote zoning districts altogether due to the lack of emergency services.
Ultimately, commissioners continued Wednesday discussion to its April 13 meeting, at which time it will likely take further official action. When, exactly, the licensing authority would be up and running following an affirmative vote by the board remains to be seen.
“Right now, my goal is to get something on the books — get this program started,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “We need to make an effort here to move forward.”