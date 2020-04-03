A majority of Pitkin County commissioners agreed Wednesday that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority should continue to provide enough bus service to assist not only essential workers, but residents in need of essential services.
That was the direction provided to Commissioner George Newman, a RFTA board member, and fellow Commissioner Greg Poschman, an alternate board member, in advance of today’s special online meeting of RFTA officials. With ridership having decreased 90 percent because of the coronavirus crisis, the RFTA board is expected to consider suspending service.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. today. Instructions for access can be found at rfta.com/board-meetings/. Officially, the gathering is a continuation of a special meeting held on March 27 in which the board voted 4-3 to suspend service. The measure did not pass, however, because a supermajority of six votes among the eight-member board was required.
During a special work session of commissioners held Thursday, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock opened the discussion on the proposal to suspend service by saying that essential workers in Pitkin County and throughout the valley continue to rely on public transit. With ridership numbers having dwindled since early March, bus service is considered to be safe from coronavirus spread because so few people are using it.
Peacock said from the standpoint of the county’s public health department and the multijurisdictional Incident Management Team that’s working to manage the crisis, the benefits of keeping reduced transit service outweigh the potential health risks. If essential workers and residents in need of essential services don’t have RFTA options, they may be forced to rely on private-transportation services that use vehicles in which “it’s hard to achieve social distancing,” he said.
If RFTA suspends its service, officials would have to come up with some other public-transportation solution, Peacock said.
Newman said there is a great concern among the board’s downvalley members that people who use RFTA to travel upvalley for work may be transporting the coronavirus back downvalley. Conversely, there are upvalley concerns about downvalley residents bringing the virus up to Aspen.
In the big picture, it’s an issue of “transporting people” versus “transporting the virus,” Newman said.
Commissioners Patti Clapper, Kelly McNicholas Kury and Steve Child all voiced support for continued RFTA service. Poschman said he can see both sides of the debate.
After Thursday’s meeting, Poschman said he planned to provide a suggestion to RFTA board members that they consider having drivers provide some type of mask to riders. It wouldn’t be a high-quality mask such as the ones regarded as personal protective equipment, or PPE, by health and safety officials. But it could serve as some type of facial covering to keep riders from potentially sneezing and coughing on each other.
RFTA’s board has already scaled back its valleywide services three times in the past three weeks. If the supermajority decides to initiate a system-wide shutdown, the public-transit agency plans to work with taxi companies and other private-transportation providers to help senior citizens and persons with disabilities obtain access to essential services such as medical care and grocery stores.