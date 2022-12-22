Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday enthusiastically approved a $6.35 million contract for the purchase of conservation easements on Craig Ranch in Woody Creek.
For the investment, Pitkin County will acquire conservation easements on nearly 800 acres from Michael and Jennifer Craig. The Craigs also will extinguish rights to develop two houses on the property — one at 10,250 square feet and another at 5,750 square feet.
Commissioners Patti Clapper, Steve Child and Greg Poschman approved the contract with glowing comments. Commissioners Francie Jacober and Kelly McNicholas Kury weren’t at the meeting, so the contract was approved 3-0. It must go through a second reading on Jan. 11. The funds will come from county open space program coffers.
“It’s not all that often that the Board of County Commissioners gets to do really terrific things,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper.
Commissioner Greg Poschman noted he lived on a different part of the Craig Ranch for more than two years starting in the late 1980s. He said he is familiar with the property and feels it is worthy of a county outlay for conservation.
“This is making my day,” Poschman said. “I’m eager to watch it go forward.”
Commissioner Steve Child, whose late father Bob also was a county commissioner and renowned conservationist, said Bob would be “pleased” by the Craigs’ action. Bob Child supported leaving as much wide open space as possible for wildlife, Steve said.
“I know every Realtor in the whole valley would cringe at that because they feel all land should have a house built on it and that would be the highest value they could get on a piece of land,” Child said. “But the highest and best use in my dad’s view, and I believe in the Craigs’ view, is to leave it like it is and leave it open.”
Carol Craig and her family bought the ranch in 1964. As part of estate settlement in recent years, portions of the ranch went to her three children. Kathleen Craig sold her portion. Michael and Jennifer approached the county on the conservation deal.
An appraisal by the Craigs and county showed the elimination of two development sites and conservation restrictions would decrease the value of the ranch by $9,075,000. The county will pay 70% of that loss value. The Craigs will pursue state tax credits for the other 30%.
Poschman said he hoped the deal inspires other owners of large properties.
“You have set a really high bar,” he said. “I hope other landowners in the valley who are looking for confidence to do something like this will look at your example.”