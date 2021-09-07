The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and the county’s Open Space and Trails board will meet today to discuss options for a trail-connecting bicycle bridge over the Roaring Fork River near Gerbaz Way just north of Woody Creek.
According to a memorandum prepared by OST Director Gary Tennenbaum and planner Jesse Young in advance the meeting, the 2015 Rio Grande Management Plan identified a number of missing links between population centers throughout the valley and the Rio Grande Trail. Among these: the connection from the Rio Grande Trail, on the eastern side of Highway 82 and the Roaring Fork River, to the Aspen Village neighborhood west of the highway.
A trail along the Aspen Village side of the highway has an underpass to the east side, and then it ends at Gerbaz Way. Bicyclists and pedestrians must then navigate the two-lane road, a winding thoroughfare with blind spots that crosses the river, to connect to the Rio Grande Trail.
Put simply, Gerbaz Way sometimes has heavy traffic and is generally unsafe for the bicyclists and pedestrians crossing from one trail to the other, the memo suggests.
“Gerbaz Way is a narrow road without shoulders, a couple blind corners, and significant grade change creating safety concerns for residents accessing the Rio Grande Trail on foot or bike,” the memo states.
OST staff and residents surveyed other residents of the neighborhoods east and west of the highway to determine the need for the connector. There are approximately 150 homes within the Aspen Village subdivision with additional potential users coming from Old Snowmass via Watson Divide, the memo says.
“Staff received numerous requests to address this missing link during the public outreach for the [another plan in 2019] and residents took it upon themselves to collect input from their neighbors to demonstrate the need and support for this project in the fall of 2020,” the memo says. “After speaking with residents on both sides of the potential bridge project (including Aspen Village, Woody Creek, Phillips Trailer Park and Lower River Road neighborhoods), they reported that overwhelmingly, the response was positive.”
There is a strong desire to see a direct bridge across the Roaring Fork River from each side, the memo continues. The trails on each side of the river are approximately at the same level. Removing the trek down to the water and back up to the other side’s trail is seen “as an important aspect of the connection.”
Engineering consultant SGM Inc. of Glenwood Springs was contracted to evaluate options for the connector. The company evaluated three types of bridge designs and four alignment alternatives, as well as the potential for an expanded shoulder along Gerbaz Way, the memo states.
SGM’s analysis led OST staff to recommend proceeding with a pre-fabricated, steel-truss bridge over the river along an alignment known as “No. 2.”
“This bridge would be the most affordable, easiest to construct, and matches others on our system. Additionally, because there is no interaction with the roadway (as in alignments No. 3 and No. 4), it is the safer option and is less visible from the highway,” the memo says.
More details about the different options and alignments — as well as costs — are expected to be discussed at the joint public meeting, which is scheduled to start at noon. The discussion will follow a 10 a.m. executive session between the two entities related to behind-the-scenes property acquisitions and negotiations.