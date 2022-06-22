Pitkin County commissioners unanimously passed an emergency ordinance that seeks to ban all firearms, whether open or concealed, away from the county administration building and local polling places through the end of the year.
The Board of County Commissioners’ measure is aimed at protecting volunteer election workers, voters and county staff during what may become a heated mid-term political season. Commissioners passed a similar measure just prior to the 2020 general election, which featured the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This year’s primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 5.
“We want to keep voters and election staff safe during election season,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper, who also serves as BOCC chair. “This is about protecting workers trying to provide public services, not an effort to violate the constitutional right to bear arms.”
While the ban is temporary, Clapper said a future BOCC discussion will be held to weigh the possibility of making it permanent.
The rule will apply to the county’s administration building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen, which will be the site of in-person voting for the primary (during early voting and on Election Day); the vicinity of the voting boxes in front of that building and two others at Snowmass and Basalt town halls; and the Nov. 5 general election polling places at the county building, Snowmass Town Hall and the Aspen Jewish Community Center.
A 2021 state law gave local governments the option to implement bans on “open-carry firearms” at polling places, according to County Attorney John Ely. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said hundreds of people have permits for concealed weapons in Pitkin County, but he did not know the exact number. The ordinance will address open-carry and concealed firearms.
During the meeting, both Clapper and DiSalvo acknowledged that it will be difficult to detect whether people have concealed weapons at the county building and around the other polling sites, given that there are no metal detectors at the entrance to such places. Such systems are costly, said DiSalvo, who recently was involved in setting one up when the Pitkin County Courthouse implemented enhanced security measures during its renovation process.
Signs will be placed at the county building, perhaps as early as this week, and other areas to ensure that the public knows about the ordinance. Commissioner Francie Jacober said she would like to see the sign state that there is a ban on all “weapons,” but commissioners did not delve into a breakdown of all the devices that could constitute a weapon, such as a knife or a baseball bat, for the purposes of the ordinance.
The impetus behind the ban at the end of the 2020 election season was then-Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder Janice K. Vos Caudill, who expressed serious concerns about her election staff’s safety. Also that year, commissioners received numerous email messages from gun advocates prior to and after the passage of the temporary ordinance.