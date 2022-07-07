The upcoming fall election cycle is not the right time to ask Pitkin County voters for a dedicated revenue source to fund local affordable housing projects and programs, a majority of county commissioners agreed on Tuesday.
The Board of County Commissioners voiced opinions on the issue during a broad-ranging work session discussion in advance of a July 19 meeting with the Aspen City Council. Generally, four of five commissioners — Patti Clapper, Greg Poschman, Francie Jacober and Steve Child — expressed the need for more county and city research on the topic of affordable housing opportunities, including land availability and potential property purchases.
They also said they wanted community input on the types of revenue streams and specific initiatives that would be acceptable. Only Kelly McNicholas Kury dissented; over the past few years she has voiced a desire for more urgent action on affordable housing solutions. However, she added that she looked forward to further talks with her county and city elected colleagues with the hope of making some progress on the matter.
“You guys know I think we need to do more,” McNicholas Kury said.
Tuesday’s discussion was sparked by a recent letter (above right), authored by Aspen Councilwoman Rachel Richards and signed by other council members, asking for consideration of a Nov. 8 countywide ballot question. Commissioners discussed the letter briefly at a meeting in late June.
“Market forces have changed the regional home prices into ranges simply not supportive of the workforce needed for tourism or for healthy sustainable communities. The vacancies and challenges of filling any job, or any level of skilled position in any field cries out for action now,” the council’s letter says. “We are imploring the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners to send a letter to the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office by Friday July 29th (the formal state deadline) to reserve a place for a potential county ballot question for November 2022 to ask the electorate to create a Pitkin County Affordable Housing fund.”
It continues: “The needs are great and growing; time is of the essence to have the resources needed to address the crisis in partnership with Aspen, other municipalities and agencies throughout your jurisdiction.”
McNicholas Kury noted that the issue came up during the BOCC’s retreat earlier this year, and there was no consensus on how to move forward then.
“I’m under the assumption that we do want more revenue for housing,” she said. “It may not reach the city’s level — we don’t have a [Real Estate Transfer Tax like the city does] — but yes, we do want more housing, and our board needs to answer [certain questions] so we can understand better what our scale is and what revenue sources we would pursue to reach that scale.”
County Manager Jon Peacock said the county’s revenue sources can generate $2-3 million annually toward affordable housing. The city, through its RETT and other streams, can generate much more, and the need for balance may be the primary reason behind the council’s ask, he suggested.
“There is a real difference in the capabilities of what we’re able to contribute under our current revenue structure toward addressing the housing issue and the programs that are being supported,” Peacock said. “Part of the tension that’s being felt is that inequity in our ability to contribute. …There is a big difference in scale — 10-fold, really — in what the city is producing and contributing and what we are.”
At times, commissioners’ remarks were frank. Jacober said the demand for affordable housing comes from Aspen.
“We wouldn’t have a housing problem if it weren’t for Aspen,” she said. “Pitkin County wouldn’t have a housing problem if it weren’t for Aspen. So, Aspen drives this demand for housing, so it’s not crazy that Aspen should be paying more for it.”
Clapper said the county is always looking for affordable housing opportunities.
She and other officials pointed to the $6.5 million acquisition of Phillips Trailer Park in 2018, a redevelopment project that may add some 20-30 units to the existing 40-unit property; recent discussions about using land near the county’s public works facility near the Aspen Animal Shelter and the Aspen Airport Business Center as a site for new affordable housing; the county’s housing impact fees on large-scale residential developments, which can generate more funds for projects and programs; discussions with the U.S. Forest Service about the agency’s available properties in Aspen and El Jebel that could serve housing needs; and the county’s involvement in a regional housing coalition to take advantage of future state funding sources.
Poschman said he appreciated those with the sentiment that “we’re all gung ho” to find funds for housing.
“The hard part of me is to go to the public for money but we’re not sure what to do with it yet,” he said, adding the situation calls for a “step back.”
The community has “trust issues,” Poschman said, with the free market and with the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, which oversees much of the local affordable-housing inventory.
Any potential tax question will have to involve a lot of outreach, he said. The community at large may not want to grow its residential footprint.
He questioned the process that led to the plan for the Lumberyard, an affordable housing project of around 300 units on land the city owns in the Aspen Airport Business Center. The project is currently in the planning stages but the city has committed to moving forward with it.
“I feel like the Lumberyard really got stuffed down a lot of people’s throats,” Poschman said.
In the big picture, the issues surrounding affordable housing “are much more complicated than just raising a lot of money,” he added.
Child noted recent hotel developments and expansions within the city and said that lodging facilities should create affordable housing for their employees within those same structures. The same goes for residential developments that require large staffs — the property owners should house their employees on site, not just pay a nominal housing fee to local government, he said.
“I think the [problem] is more on the city’s back because they’re the ones with all the businesses,” Child said.
Commissioners concluded the discussion by saying they want more tangible information, both from county and city staff, on the local demand for affordable housing; revenue-generating options; and initiatives being touted through regional partnerships. No tax question will be asked this year, but perhaps a referendum could be held in 2023, some suggested.
Peacock said he wasn’t sure whether all of the information could be gathered in time for the July 19 meeting, but that the effort would proceed.
“I just want to do this right,” Clapper said.