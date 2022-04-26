Pitkin County commissioners today will discuss a program to monitor e-bikes rented for the purpose of trekking to and from the popular Maroon Bells Scenic Area.
At a January work session, the Board of County Commissioners discussed the increasing number of cyclists on Maroon Creek Road ― and in some cases, their poor etiquette. Not staying to the right, not riding single file and stopping in the middle of the road to take pictures were just a few of the issues Pitkin County and U.S. Forest Service officials have had with cyclists, especially e-bike users.
A stakeholder group proposed a variety of mitigation measures for the board to consider, ranging from reservations to requiring people to watch an etiquette training program online about cycling safety. Commissioners appeared to favor a plan that proposed allocating a set amount of reservation slots each day for e-bike fleets that would be based on the historical customer base of an e-bike rental business.
Opposition to a restrictive reservation system was strong, and so now the stakeholder group is suggesting that the county create a “voluntary, incentive-based e-bike rental accountability system,” a memorandum from county staff to commissioners says.
“After the [January] meeting, the Maroon Bells planning group began talking to e-bike rental fleet owners. It was quickly learned that they did not want to have any limits placed on their business this upcoming [summer] season. This sentiment is understandable and not surprising,” the memo states.
The incentive for compliance with the voluntary system is that if it is successful in terms of improving the safety and etiquette of bicyclists along Maroon Creek Road, no reservation system will be necessary in the future.
“If it is not successful and safety and etiquette continue to be an issue, a reservation system could be initiated next year if proper ordinances are passed accordingly,” the memo says.
According to the memo, the accountability system would work in this manner:
∙ Fleet owners will request chipped stickers that will be adhered to each e-bike that could be going to the Bells during the 2022 season. The chip will be scanned whenever it passes through the Maroon Bells Welcome Station and the fleet owner will be billed $5 for each bike scanned. A portion of the fee would go toward better managing e-bike parking at the Bells and the remainder would be used to sustain the system.
∙ Fleet owners will be asked to only rent e-bikes to customers who have seen the “How to E-Bike in Aspen” video, read the “Biking to the Bells” flier and exhibit an understanding of the rules of the road for e-bike safety.
∙ Fleet owners will be held accountable for their customers’ poor bicycling etiquette. If poor etiquette and dangerous behavior is demonstrated on Maroon Creek Road, staff will note where the e-bike was rented from and talk to the fleet owner.
“Staff will request the fleet owner improve their communications about the importance safety to their customers,” the memo says.
The system will provide “valuable data and information and will help better manage e-bike usage on Maroon Creek Road this season and in the future. If successful, this system is expandable to other roads and trails in the area as well,” the memo states.
Due to supply chain issues, county staff is targeting a mid- to late-June launch for the system. E-bike fleet owners have indicated general support for the system and they have said they will pass the $5 fee on to their customers when e-bikes are rented, the memo adds.
Today’s work session at the county’s administration building begins at 1 p.m., and the e-bike discussion is first on the agenda.