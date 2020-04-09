Pitkin County commissioners plan to convene for an April 16 online meeting to accept the ASE Vision Committee’s recommendations on local airport redevelopment amid uncertainty as to how the process will play out in the months — or even years — to come.
During a Tuesday work session, commissioners said they wanted to move forward with next week’s meeting despite the economic downturn and public health stay-at-home orders associated with COVID-19 crisis. The ASE Vision Committee, the overarching committee of a public redevelopment process designed to provide direction to the Board of County Commissioners, voted 20-1 on March 10 on a set of recommendations designed to steer the airport’s future. The recommendations include redeveloping the terminal building and widening the local runway — a project that would allow larger private and commercial jets to operate locally.
County Manager Jon Peacock said the presentation to commissioners originally was to be held in a large venue, the Doerr-Hosier Center on the Aspen Meadows campus, and would have included a presentation from the committee’s majority, a minority report and acceptance of public comments. As with any proposal of high community interest and given the participation of more than 100 residents in the five-committee process over more than a year, a large crowd was expected.
“Of course, all of that has changed with COVID-19 and the public health orders,” he told commissioners. A recently updated stay-at-home order bans gatherings of more than five people.
After discussing the issue on Monday with Vision Committee leaders, Peacock floated a recommendation to amend the process in a way that will allow the committee to move closer to a conclusion of its volunteer duties. The online presentation will be held April 16 via the online application Zoom, from 4-6 p.m. Public comment will be reserved for an unspecified later date when the commissioners will discuss and vote on a preliminary plan for the airport’s future — a “layout” that will be presented to the Federal Aviation Administration. In the meantime, the public will be invited to submit comments via email.
Between those two events, a negotiating team will attempt to strike agreements with commercial airlines regarding the types of aircraft deemed appropriate for the Aspen market, and other issues. There is hope among many airport redevelopment supporters and critics that the airlines will agree to minimal use (or no use at all) of large, mainline aircraft such as various models of the Boeing 737 locally. If the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is upgraded to become a full Aircraft Design Group 3 facility, airlines and private operators would be able to land jets with a wingspan greater than the current 95-foot limit, but less than 118 feet, a range that includes certain models of the Boeing 737 and other large planes.
Peacock stressed that under the revised process, formal actions by the BOCC will be postponed “until we can figure out a way for the broader public to participate and bring comment.” He noted, however, that the delay in approving the basic plan for the airport’s future means that the county will need to get deadline extensions on applications for federal grants that would cover some redevelopment costs.
A previous ASE Vision process timeline had commissioners making a decision on the committee’s recommendations by the end of last month. Now, because of the coronavirus situation, the gap between the committee’s final presentation to the commissioners and a possible vote could be a few months or longer, instead of just a few weeks.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said he looks forward to the presentation and also thanking committee members for their hard work. However, he pointed out the possibility that fallout from COVID-19 could be long-lasting and might change economic and technical assumptions that evolved through the ASE Vision process.
“The ground beneath us is shifting and we don’t really know” what the future holds, Poschman said, adding that he will likely be questioning some of the assumptions that steered the committee toward its conclusions. “The world may be changing.”
He said the April 16 meeting is being scheduled for a date when the community may be facing a peak in coronavirus cases. “I’m guessing there’s going to be a lot of public stress and anxiety around this,” Poschman said.
He also suggested that by the time commissioners come back in a few months to consider the general plan for redevelopment, the planning process may need to start over under a new set of assumptions.
But Peacock noted that the ASE Vision process took a decades-long view of how the airport will serve the community’s needs, not a short-term look.
“I agree … that we need to take into account anything that may have changed as a result of the pandemic that we are going through right now” as well as the results of the expected negotiations with commercial airlines, Peacock added.