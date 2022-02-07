The temporary use of the former Aspen City Hall building for local court operations and the question of increased density at Phillips Trailer Park are on tap for Tuesday’s work session of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
An intergovernmental agreement for a term of “less than a year” has been forged between Pitkin County and the city of Aspen for district court and county court space at the armory building on South Galena Street. Preliminary plans call for local courts to use the space at least from March through September while renovation of the third floor of the Pitkin County Courthouse is underway.
“The county has completed two phases of [courthouse] modernization and plans to complete the third and final phase of courthouse remodel in 2022,” a memorandum to commissioners says. “The nature and scope of the work to be done will not allow the 9th Judicial District to operate in the courthouse while work is conducted. It is the shared goal of the county and the 9th Judicial District to operate the courts with as little disruption for our shared constituents as possible.”
Under the agreement, the county will be renting 6,200 square feet of dedicated space and 1,993 square feet of shared space. The cost for the space was based on the amount that the county charges for nonprofit use of county-owned building space: $30 per square foot for dedicated space and $15 per square foot for shared space.
The rates are “in line with what the city sees as a fair and reasonable rate,” the memo states.
In all, Pitkin County will pay $15,429 a month for dedicated space and $2,491 a month for shared space. In addition, the county will be bearing janitorial-service costs of $5,950, raising the monthly total to $23,870.
Commissioners will take up the first reading of a resolution approving the IGA at their Wednesday regular meeting.
Tuesday’s BOCC work session also features a discussion related to the proposed redevelopment of Phillips Trailer Park. Staff is seeking direction about how much density is appropriate for the community, which currently consists of about 40 units split between 10 on the riverside area near Snowmass Canyon and 30 units on the hillside above Lower River Road.
A majority of commissioners recently expressed a desire to go beyond the previously approved density figure of 57, citing the overwhelming need for more affordable housing in the area. Staff also is seeking direction on where to build new affordable housing units within the trailer park.
Another discussion item on Tuesday’s agenda involves the newly created Airport Advisory Board for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Andrew Doremus, a professional pilot and real estate broker who was selected in December as one of the board’s seven regular members, has resigned from the entity.
Commissioners recently decided that Meg Haynes would be elevated from her role as an alternate member to a regular member to fill the vacancy. Therefore, a vacancy exists in one of the two alternate spots.
A memo from Pitkin Deputy County Manager Rich Englehart states that commissioners would be reviewing information from several interviews conducted with potential board members in November “in an effort to make a decision on who they would like” to fill the vacancy. In August, 75 people applied for a seat on the entity — a large number of applicants for a local volunteer board position.
The board meets monthly and its mission is to advise the BOCC on important topics related to the airport. Creation of the board follows the lengthy ASE Vision community process the county kicked off in late 2018, and continued through early 2020, to study airport redevelopment concepts. Advisory board members are expected to dive into several issues surrounding airside and terminal redevelopment issues this year.
Advisory board members will not be involved in day-to-day airport operations, county officials have said.