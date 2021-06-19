At about 5:09 p.m., when a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release went out, deputies and a county deputy coroner were en route to the Redstone area to meet with those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts of the 41-year-old kayaker that went missing on the Crystal River Thursday.
“Today, at approximately 3:30 PM, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was notified by the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District that the body of the missing ... kayaker had been located and recovered in the general area he was last seen near the Meatgrinder rapid on the Crystal River,” the release explains.
At the time of the press release, there was limited information available regarding the recovery of the missing kayaker, other than that he was a volunteer with Mountain Rescue Aspen who lived in the Woody Creek area.
“The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will release more information regarding this incident and the identity of the deceased kayaker at a later time, pending the completion of the Coroner’s death investigation and notification of the deceased’s family,” the release continues.
This is a developing story that will be updated.