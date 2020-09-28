After publishing a Facebook post Sunday seeking help from the public in locating a man reported missing by his significant other, the Aspen Police Department announced Monday that a body had been recovered near a bike path in Aspen.
Identified as Alan Roberts, 56, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office is investigating the case. Roberts left his home Friday during the day and never returned, APD Assistant Chief Bill Linn said Monday.
On Monday, police received a call from a member of the public who reported seeing Roberts' distinctive "John Deere" bike along a bike path. At about 10:30 a.m. while following up on that lead, police discovered the body.
"We want to thank our community for the support in this case. Without your help we would not have been able to bring closure to the case and to all of Alan’s friends and loved ones," Linn said in a prepared police statement Monday. "We offer our sincere condolences."
No foul play is suspected in the incident, and police will not be releasing further information while the case is still under investigation by the coroner.