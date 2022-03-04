A body was discovered in the Colorado River near New Castle at 9:06 a.m. today, according to a Garfield County Sheriff's Office press release.
Dispatch notified the New Castle Police Department, which responded "immediately," the release continues, adding that Colorado River Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Police Department, the GCSO and the Garfield County Coroner's Office also sent responders to the scene.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department responded as part of their on-going investigation into a missing person report they were investigating from December of 2021, and the body was removed from the water by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
"This is an ongoing investigation. Information regarding the identity and probable cause of death will be released by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office once a determination has been made and next of kin have been notified," the release notes.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.