A bill authored by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — House Resolution 3675, the Western Water Accelerated Revenue Repayment Act — received a June hearing in the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries.
The WWARRA is Boebert’s second bill to be considered in a House subcommittee, the first being HR 7766, her “Trust the Science Act,” which seeks to delist the gray wolf from protections under the Endangered Species Act. That bill passed out of the House Natural Resources Committee in late May and has yet to be scheduled for consideration in the House.
The WWARRA, which is still under consideration in subcommittee, would restore water users’ ability to prepay what they owe the federal government for water storage and delivery in federal reservoirs. This prepayment option, originally instituted through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016, expired in 2020.
“My bill allows water users to be free of burdensome federal regulations and paperwork requirements if they repay their debt to the government early. It also expedites payments while generating hundreds of millions for the Treasury,” Boebert said in a news release.
Supporters of the bill include the Colorado Water Congress, the National Water Resources Association and the Family Farm Alliance, among others.
Chane Polo, deputy director of the Colorado Water Congress, said the prepayment option could be “a huge help” to many Colorado water users. The prepayment option, she said, helps water users who are “being kept under the weight of all the federal paperwork that’s involved with the repayment process to begin with.” The Water Congress, a nonprofit whose mission includes advocating for Colorado water users in federal policy, supports the bill.
Together, the WWARRA and Trust the Science Act have gone further through the legislative process than any of Boebert’s previous bills. In Boebert’s first term, which began i January 2021, none of the 31 bills she introduced received consideration in a committee or subcommittee.
Boebert’s water bill arrives amid Democratic Party efforts to characterize the congresswoman as overly focused on partisan national politics rather than issues facing western and southern Colorado. Early this month, the Colorado Democratic Party launched the “546 Project,” a campaign to galvanize votes in rural Colorado and unseat Boebert in the 2024 general election.
The project’s website argues that Boebert “has spent more time promoting herself and catering to extremists than she has fighting to address drought, create jobs and save people money on health care, housing and energy costs.”
Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib said Boebert’s two recent bills regarding wolves and water don’t change that characterization “whatsoever.”
“She knows that she hasn’t been focused on the issues of her constituents for years,” Murib said. “The emphasis on her fame rather than the actual issues of her constituents continues to be the case.”
Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who ran against Boebert in the 2022 general election and lost by 546 votes, echoed this sentiment. “100% of your time, not 1% of your time, should be focused on issues like water, farming and ranching, energy and health care,” aid Frisch, who has already announced that he intends to run for House District 3 in 2024.
Frisch expressed surprise that Boebert had been working on a water bill, as “the only thing she's tweeting about is her impeachment efforts and her Republican squabbling.”
Boebert has received national media coverage for introduction a resolution to impeach President Biden in the House on June 13. Republicans sidelined the resolution, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying it was brought in a “flippant way” and declining to support it.
“Her record speaks for itself as being one of the most unproductive. Last year she was 0-30 … Meanwhile, there were a lot of Republican congresspeople who worked in a bipartisan manner and got a lot of bills done,” Frisch said.
Boebert stands as the only incumbent Colorado representative who did not receive committee consideration on any of her bills during her first term. Of the five other representatives who have completed first terms, all introduced at least one bill that reached that stage.
For this term, however, Boebert is the Colorado representative with the highest number of bills that have received committee consideration. All of Boebert’s bills to receive committee consideration this session have to do with local issues (wolves, water and public land) rather than national partisan politics. Boebert’s office also pointed out that all 14 amendments Boebert has put forward to modify other representatives’ legislation have passed in the House.
“Congresswoman Boebert has been an extremely effective legislator in the 118th Congress,” her office said in an email statement.
The office also expressed optimism about the future of the WWARRA: “We are grateful that the Western Water Accelerated Revenue Repayment Act got a hearing and is moving through the legislative process. This progress is encouraging, and we are hopeful that it will pass through the House Committee on Natural Resources and pass through the House sooner rather than later.”
The next likely step for the WWARRA is a ‘mark-up’ session in which members of the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries can recommend and vote on amendments to the bill. After that, the subcommittee members could decide whether to send the bill to the House.
At the writing of this article, Boebert’s CONVEY Act (HR 2997) received a hearing in the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands. The bill is therefore her third to receive committee consideration during her time in Congress.
If passed, the CONVEY Act will convey 31 acres of federal land along Interstate 70 in Clifton, Colorado, to Mesa County.