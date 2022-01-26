A little over a year ago, Garfield County Republican Lauren Boebert was officially sworn into office as the next United States representative to serve Colorado’s massive Third Congressional District.
In a year-in-review newsletter released on Jan 20, Boebert’s office touted the congresswoman’s “victories” in various bullet points.
The outspoken Republican also spoke to the Aspen Daily News on Tuesday and took swipes at local climate change initiatives, COVID-19 mandates and even President Joe Biden’s response to Russia President Vladimir Putin’s continued aggression toward Ukraine.
Before Boebert was elected into office, the town of Basalt declared a “climate emergency” and pledged to end its greenhouse gas emissions “as quickly as possible” according to the resolution approved unanimously by the town council in 2019.
Pitkin County, just last year, also committed to reducing its annual emissions 90% by 2050.
Boebert, however, did not think either initiative was realistic, or worthwhile for that matter.
“If carbon emissions is what we want to tackle, well, we should start by managing our forests, not by regulating our communities into poverty. Not by projecting and virtue signaling with this … green energy that is completely unreliable,” Boebert said in an interview Tuesday. “We are shutting down our coal-fired energy plants in this district, in my district. We are ceasing to drill more natural gas wells in this district because extremists put forward policies to regulate our communities into poverty … no longer allowing us to use American resources and create American energy.”
Along with environmental health, mental health — and the critical need for more mental health care resources — has been at the forefront of many community conversations, particularly in rural Colorado.
In Garfield County, where Boebert lives and owns a business, 71 people died by suicide between 2018-2021, including 24 individuals in 2019 alone.
Mind Springs Health — one of the largest behavioral health providers in Boebert’s district — was also recently audited by the state in the wake of a Colorado News Collaborative investigation that scrutinized the not-for-profit organization’s finances and overall quality of care.
Rural communities across Colorado, in particular, have struggled to keep up with local demand for mental health services.
“This is nationwide and it’s through bad policies of keeping people locked up in their homes, keeping kids out of school. We are social creatures,” Boebert said. “To not allow us to be out in public for nearly two years, or to keep us confined while we are, that kind of adds to the mental health crisis.”
In her first year in office, Boebert has not shied away from controversy, including last November, when a video surfaced of the Colorado congresswoman making anti-Muslim remarks. Boebert later apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community” she offended and spoke to Rep. Ilhan Omar by phone in what was described by the Minnesota Democrat as being an “unproductive call.”
During Tuesday’s interview, Boebert also criticized President Joe Biden’s response to Russia’s continued aggression toward Ukraine.
“It’s very frustrating to see such weak leadership in the White House,” Boebert said. “It’s embarrassing. It started with Afghanistan, the lack of competence really shined there and what a failure that was for our nation.”
Although popular in counties like Mesa County, where Boebert earned more than 55,000 votes, the Republican congresswoman received less than 3,000 votes in Pitkin County.
“I have met with elected officials in Pitkin County and have had phone calls and Zoom meetings,” Boebert said. “Unfortunately, Pitkin County was kind of shut down for most of my first year serving in office.”
Pitkin County currently has an indoor mask mandate in place, but restaurants and other retail businesses can operate unrestricted and have been able to for months.