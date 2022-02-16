A proposed “annual programmatic administrative fee” for communication towers on U.S. Forest Service land has sparked criticism from Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and others.
In a Feb. 11 letter addressed to U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources and Environment Deputy Under Secretary Meryl Harrell, Boebert, along with 10 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives, questioned the need for the $1,400 fee that would be imposed annually on entities with communication towers on Forest Service land.
“It should also be noted this new administrative fee is to cover the cost of administering the program, that is salaries and expenses, not exactly maintenance of infrastructure,” Boebert and her colleagues said in their letter to Harrell. “By its own admission, USDA has crafted a one-size-fits-all administrative fee structure without regard to specific use authorizations, service areas, or ability to pay.”
While $1,400 may sound like a drop in the bucket to counties with multi-million-dollar annual operating budgets, Pitkin County Telecommunications Manager Jeff Krueger pointed out how, depending upon the number of towers an entity had on Forest Service property, $1,400 could add up quickly.
“We’re absolutely concerned about it,” Krueger said. “We pay around $16,000 a year, right now, in yearly lease fees for eight communication towers that are currently on Forest Service land that are providing public-service-related communications.”
The towers provide critical services like two-way communications for law enforcement and other first responders during emergency situations in backcountry areas.
“Our department actually has a small budget,” Krueger said. “Our budget actually comes from public safety agencies.”
It was Montezuma County Emergency Manager Jim Spratlen who sounded the alarm to Boebert’s office about the potential price hikes for communication towers on Forest Service land.
“Smaller counties, quite possibly, could turn right around and charge the Forest Service rental fees for their equipment that’s sitting on our towers,” Spratlen said Tuesday. “They’re going to charge us $1,400 — we’ll turn around and charge them $2,800.”
Spratlen and other public officials have requested the comment period for the proposed programmatic administrative fee be extended for 30 days.
“We don’t understand why they can’t just waive those fees for public safety,” Spratlen said. “The same towers they’re charging us fees on are the same towers that they use — or can use — and we also use to help work forest fires and to save their people’s lives just as well as our own.”
In an email Tuesday, U.S. Forest Service Deputy National Press Officer Wade Muehlhof said the proposed programmatic administrative fee would not be charged for “towers” but rather “communications use authorizations.”
“Across the White River National Forest, there are 22 total communications sites. The Forest Service recognizes that communications infrastructure is a critical asset that gives rural communities the resources they need to participate in a global economy,” Muehlhof said. “The new programmatic administrative fees would allow the agency to have a dedicated and trained staff for its communications-use program, which allows the Forest Service to develop and maintain a more robust communications use program.”