Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign sent three emails to supporters last week expressing concern over polling that showed the second-term congresswoman trailing her potential 2024 Democratic opponent, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, by 2 percentage points.
In emails sent on Aug. 28, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, the Silt Republican’s campaign said the poll should be cause for concern among Republicans, who have traditionally dominated Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The district includes the Roaring Fork Valley, along with most of the Western Slope, the San Luis Valley, Pueblo and a portion of the eastern plains.
“If we don’t turn things around quickly, we could lose this seat to the Democrats. I can’t believe I’m saying those words, but I need you to understand how dire this situation is. [Frisch’s] latest internal polls have him beating us by two points,” read an email sent by Boebert’s campaign on Aug. 29.
The email from Wednesday, Aug. 30, written by former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, stated that Boebert was being “pummeled” by Frisch.
“If the Election were held today … Lauren would lose,” the email read.
The recent poll, completed by Keating Research and released Aug. 22, had 50% of respondents saying they would vote for Frisch in 2024, while 48% said they would vote for Boebert. The remaining 2% said they either didn’t know or had no opinion. The poll involved a live-interviewer phone survey of 801 likely November 2024 voters, completed between August 8-15. The margin of error was 3.5%
The poll showed more respondents holding a negative perception of Boebert than a positive one. Among Boebert, Frisch, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Frisch was the only 2024 candidate who received a net positive opinion among respondents.
Respondents still felt more positively about Trump than Biden, showing that partisanship is not the only factor in responses about Boebert and Frisch.
Though a Democratic firm, Keating Research was the only pollster to accurately predict the results of Boebert’s and Frisch’s first race in 2022. Boebert beat Frisch by 546 votes. It was the closest congressional race of the year.
“This tracks with everything that we’ve been shouting from the rooftops for months: this is the hottest race in the country,” read the Aug. 28 email from the Boebert campaign.
The same email mentioned a poll released by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group in April, which showed the two candidates both receiving 45% support. And Wednesday’s email noted that in July, the Cook Political Report, a non-partisan political newsletter, recategorized the third district’s 2024 race from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up.”
All three emails added that Frisch is outraising the Boebert campaign. This year, Frisch has raised $4.4 million, the fourth largest amount raised by any of the more than 1,200 congressional candidates who have announced runs for 2024. Boebert, meanwhile, has raised $1.6 million, putting her in 30th place.
“At the rate that we’re going, our race could be out of reach before we even hit 2024,” read the Aug. 28 email.
Before facing off in the general election, both candidates will have to win their respective parties’ primary elections in June 2024.
Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, said Frisch should be more concerned about his Democratic primary than his chance in a general election. He noted that Frisch won the 2022 primary by a slim margin. Sexton also mentioned Frisch’s unsuccessful attempts to run for Aspen mayor before he made his bid for Congress.
“Democrats are waking up to the fact that Mr. Frisch is willing to do or say anything to try and get elected, rather than be a principled Democrat fighting for liberal causes. Adam barely won the Democratic nomination last cycle because Democrats have never truly been attracted to his shiftiness. Remember, Adam Frisch was also soundly rejected by Aspen voters in his failed mayoral bid,” Sexton said.
Frisch has at least three Democratic challengers: Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout and first-time candidates David Karpas and Adam Withrow. Gunnison veterinarian Debby Burnett announced in August that she was withdrawing from contention.
In the Boebert race, Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd announced his candidacy this month, and Carbondale resident Russ Andrews also is seeking to unseat the incumbent.