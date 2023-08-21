Carbondale Congressional candidate Russ Andrews believes unaffiliated voters are the key to his chances of upsetting incumbent Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary in June.
Andrews, 65, who announced his candidacy for the U.S. House District 3 race in April, formally launched his public fundraising effort with an event Thursday evening at Ironbridge Golf Club in Garfield County. He told a crowd of approximately 75 supporters that he won’t try to outflank Boebert on the right of the political spectrum.
While he labeled himself a “proud Republican,” he said he isn’t as far right as Boebert and her hardcore supporters.
“The path for me is through the unaffiliated (voters),” Andrews said. “We have been spending time up in the northwest and down in the southwest parts of the district. They are dead red. They have two issues — abortion and guns, and I’m not going to beat Lauren on that. I have yet to run into an unaffiliated voter who will vote for her, however.”
The sprawling, 27-county district — which includes the Roaring Fork Valley — has more Republicans than Democrats among active voters, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. But unaffiliated voters top both parties. There were 43% unaffiliated, 31% registered Republicans and 24% registered Democrats. The remaining 2% were registered with minor parties.
Boebert bested Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen by only 546 votes in the November 2022 general election. Andrews is pressing the message that she won’t be able to repeat defeating Frisch, who is among several Democrats vying to be the candidate in November 2024.
“This district leans Republican, yet Lauren Boebert won last year by 546,” Andrews said. “She squandered 97.9% of that advantage. I’m here to tell you tonight, she will not beat Adam Frisch again.”
In the quest to win the Republican primary, Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd joined Boebert and Andrews last week. Boebert’s strongholds in the 2022 election were Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties. Andrews said he will campaign in those areas but focus on other parts of the district where there are more unaffiliated votes than in the far Western Slope.
“I’m not going to spend as much time in that part of the district as in the eastern end,” he said at the fundraiser. He mentioned Pitkin, Garfield and Pueblo counties as specific areas he will target to try to gain an advantage.
Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to vote in party primaries. Unaffiliated voters must choose to participate in either the Republican or Democrat primary. If they cast ballots in both, their votes will be tossed.
When asked Friday how he will entice unaffiliated voters to participate in the Republican primary, Andrews said he will rely on their dislike of Boebert.
“Bringing up Lauren Boebert’s name, they hate her. They really do,” he said.
He thinks he will appeal to a fair share of Republican voters as well, with strong conservative credibility. In the Aspen-area, Andrews was known prior to tossing his hat in the ring for his conservative views through letters to the editor of local newspapers and a guest role on a local radio talk show.
“My values are God, country, family, prosperity, a light regulatory touch and retention of our property rights,” he told Thursday’s fundraising crowd, drawing applause.
The challenger also will attempt to show all voters how “ineffective” Boebert was in securing federal funds for the district through Congressional allocations.
“Last year, Lauren brought home $1.1 billion fewer of those tax dollars than the average district in the state.” Andrews said. The result of leaving money on the table is evident on Western Slope roads, he said.
Efforts by the Aspen Daily News to reach Boebert’s campaign office were unsuccessful. A request for comments was answered with a fundraising appeal.
Andrews said Boebert also is notoriously partisan. One study showed her at No. 433 out of 435 U.S. House members when it comes to working across the aisle. Boebert also has rankled members of her own party this year as a member of a far-right faction in the House.
“My race against Lauren, it’s not personal,” Andrews said. “I don’t dislike Lauren. I voted for her three times (including primaries), but I think we need to find somebody that’s more effective.”
He said he doesn’t know much yet about Hurd, but feels that Congress would benefit more from an engineer getting elected than another attorney. Andrews has a marine engineering degree from the State University of New York Maritime College. He noted there are 175 attorneys serving in Congress and only nine engineers.
Andrews said the state of national politics has led to a transformation of his perspective. He claimed he would make bipartisanship and civil discourse keys to his approach should he win a seat.
“Somebody needs to go there and turn down the temperature,” he said. “We’re headed toward civil war.”
Andrews has raised about $40,000 so far, including his own funds. He said Friday he received pledges from multiple people who attended the fundraiser. He aims to raise between $100,000 and $250,000 by the end of September to prove “viability” in the race among the Republican establishment.