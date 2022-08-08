The press office of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, had little to say last week regarding the new poll released by her Democratic opponent, Aspen resident Adam Frisch, suggesting that he stands a chance of defeating the freshman congresswoman in November’s election for the U.S. House District 3 seat.
The Aspen Daily News reached out to Boebert’s administrative press secretary and also her campaign office on Thursday and Friday for comment on the Keating Research poll, conducted in late July, that shows Boebert with an overall seven-point lead in the race. While many respondents indicated that they were unfamiliar with Frisch, a former Aspen council member, a large percentage also indicated a negative perception of Boebert, who has garnered much attention over her 19 months in office based on comments and votes that are widely considered as extreme.
The newspaper sought comments from a live source, either Boebert or an official spokesperson, and received only this e-mailed reply from an unnamed campaign press office staff member late Friday afternoon: “Congresswoman Boebert will win this election decisively in November because she is the only candidate on the ballot committed to firing Nancy Pelosi and getting our country back on track.”
The response is not atypical of Boebert or her campaign, as they have tended to aim their rhetoric toward established national political figures such as Pelosi and other Democrats, or hot-button political issues of the day such as gun control, abortion and climate change. Recent news releases blast the Biden administration for its “determination to provide legal status and admit foreigners with known terrorist ties to America” and as well as its “plans to stifle oil and gas development across Colorado on 8.3 million acres of BLM-managed [lands] and 27 million acres of subsurface mineral estate under the guise of ‘safeguarding’ big-game migration.”
Frisch, meanwhile, is expressing eagerness to take on Boebert in head-to-head debates. In a wide-ranging interview, he spoke of how he has challenged her to five debates at different locations throughout the district, but he knows of only one to which she has agreed: the Club 20 forum in Grand Junction during the business coalition’s policy meeting on Sept. 10. With three months until Election Day, Nov. 8, he’s hopeful that she’ll agree to a few more.
“I told her I’d debate her anywhere, anytime, and I’m happy to talk about the Second Amendment; I’m happy to talk about energy production in Rifle, Colorado. I just think that the more that people have a chance to see the differences between the two of us in our understanding of issues and where we want to focus, the better it’s going to be for us,” Frisch said.
He said his “ideal candidate debate” would be a town hall format: “Just one microphone, each of us up on stage and taking questions from an audience for 45 minutes. An audience that’s not handpicked by anybody. And then 45 minutes of a moderated conversation on one or two or three issues so we can actually get into the depths of things like inflation and the economy, energy independence, water rights,” he said.
Frisch upset Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval by fewer than 300 votes in the June party primary, taking 25,750 votes throughout the massive 27-county district. The businessman credited his victory to a hardworking grassroots effort in which he visited remote corners of the Western Slope in his “Beat Boebert Buggy,” shaking hands and sharing barbecue and speaking about his moderate platform with local voters. He also spent a lot of time courting voters in the Pueblo area, which many Democrats believe is the key to upsetting a Republican in the conservative-leaning district.
After reorganizing his “campaign infrastructure,” meeting with prominent Republicans and others in Washington, D.C., who he said view Boebert as an national embarrassment and stepping up fundraising efforts, Frisch said he plans to get back on the road soon. As campaign season progresses, he’s looking to do a media push in the district’s television markets (Grand Junction, Colorado Springs and Denver) to increase his name recognition and to point out the differences between him and his opponent.
Though a Democrat, Frisch is taking a bipartisan approach to the race and touting himself as a no-nonsense businessman who wants to tackle nagging issues in CD3 related to better health care systems and education funding. After the onset of the COVID pandemic, Frisch worked as a substitute teacher in the Aspen School District; his wife, Katy, is a member of the local school board.
Frisch said he knows he’s viewed as an underdog but he believes that with time he can narrow the gap. He often criticizes Boebert for being “a leader in the ‘anger-tainment industry” as a way of dividing voters. She soundly defeated State Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, in the Republican primary, garnering 84,646 votes.
Frisch said fundraising will become more important as the campaign wears on. Money from Democratic Party sources hasn’t been pouring in since his primary win: The bulk of his donations have been on the smaller side, coming from a diverse makeup of individuals throughout the district and beyond.
“I think the Democratic Party in D.C. is focusing on a ‘blue wall’ strategy of trying to figure out how to protect the candidates they have,” he said. “That’s my understanding, but they’re watching this race as well.”
He added that every other day, his campaign receives a small, $3-5 check in the mail with a handwritten note.
“A lot of times they’re from the district, but sometimes they’re from people all over the country who just want the chance to voice their opinion against this extremist we have representing CD3,” Frisch said.