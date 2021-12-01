Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar attempted to find common ground earlier this week but to little avail.
On Thanksgiving, an organization called PatriotTakes shared a video to its social media platforms of Boebert, at a campaign event last week, calling Omar a member of the “jihad squad.”
According to its website, PatriotTakes exists “to research, monitor and expose the extremism and radicalization of the far right across the darkest parts of the internet.”
Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis, was also one of the first Muslim-American women elected to Congress.
In the little over one-minute-long clip, Boebert, who represents Colorado’s massive 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley, recounts having walked into an elevator with a staff member when a Capitol Police officer started running toward them.
Boebert said the officer had “fret all over his face,” but that the elevator door shut before he could alert them to whatever was going on and if they were in danger.
“I look to my left and there she is — Ilhan Omar — and I said ‘well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert says in the video that has since amassed 5.8 million views.
One day after the video of Boebert’s remarks appeared, she apologized “to anyone in the Muslim community” she offended and later spoke to Omar by phone on Monday.
The call did not go well.
“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Representative Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate,” Omar said in a statement Monday. “Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Representative Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”
The Aspen Daily News reached out to Boebert’s office for a comment but was referred by a spokesperson to a video Boebert recorded and posted on Twitter, also following her call with Omar.
“I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists. Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing and our country is worse off for it,” Boebert said in the video Monday. “This isn’t about religion, it’s about the horrible failed Democrat policies.”
Several Democrats, including two based out of Glenwood Springs, have already announced their candidacies to unseat Boebert in 2022. One of those Democrats, attorney Colin Wilhelm, said he was “appalled” by Boebert’s comments toward Omar.
“I grew up in metro Detroit ... and my senior year of high school was 9/11,” Wilhelm said in an interview Monday, noting how the area he lived in had one of the largest Muslim populations in the country. “I had friends from Lebanon, Syria [and with] heritage from Iraq, Iran … and I saw in my senior year how their lives changed because of … the color of their skin and what their name was.”
Earlier this year, some officials criticized the state's redistricting process, believing the final map protected incumbents like Boebert too much. Based upon voter data, Republicans appear well positioned to retain Boebert’s seat in 2022.
Cole Buerger, a Glenwood Springs Democrat who also hopes to secure his party’s nomination and challenge Boebert in the general election, said he was not surprised by the Republican’s latest comments.
“I think the redistricting has shown us it's going to be ... a tough go at it,” Buerger said. “But, the clear thing is Lauren Boebert is unfit for this role and she deserves to be condemned for things like this.”