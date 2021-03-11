Rep. Lauren Boebert has drawn criticism after posting a video that calls out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ends with a gunshot.
The political advertisement was posted to Boebert’s official Facebook page on March 8 and features the Rifle Republican walking alongside fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol, which Boebert calls “Fort Pelosi.”
The barrier was put into place following the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, which took the lives of five people including a Capitol Police officer.
Boebert’s just-over-one-minute-long video concludes with the congresswoman saying, “Madam Speaker, tear down this wall” followed by a gunshot and Boebert’s signature.
“The irony of Lauren Boebert’s most recent selfish stunt is that she was in fact encouraging the insurrections that caused Congress to have [to] take these protective measures in the first place,” Democratic State Senator Kerry Donovan said in an email Wednesday. “It’s disgraceful that Lauren Boebert voted against $1,400 stimulus checks and resources for our schools to reopen safely and is instead using her time in Congress to self-promote and stoke division.”
Donovan, who represents Senate District 5, which includes Pitkin County, has already announced a run against Boebert in 2022. Donovan joins a long list of Democrats vying for the seat currently held by Boebert, including Glenwood Springs attorney Colin Wilhelm.
“[Boebert] is just grandstanding and wants all of the attention for herself and doesn’t care about the people,” Wilhelm said. “Now, she’s just creating these videos all of the time.”
Boebert’s office in D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, a Boebert supporter, had not seen the congresswoman’s recent, “Madam Speaker, tear down this wall!” video and said he did not have much interest in watching it either.
“I don’t really pay that much attention to her campaign, her ads, her progress in Congress. I just liked what she stood for,” Vallario said. “I don’t know what bills she’s moved through, supported or whatever. I just supported her in more general terms. I liked her conservatism. I liked her attitude. I liked the fact that she wants to ... do something with the other side of the fence, if you will, like the Squad and those people.”
“The Squad” includes a group of particularly progressive Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.
“The media has just decided they are going to focus on [Boebert],” Vallario said. “She wanted to push back on what was happening in our country as far as this ... liberal takeover that’s going on.”
Vallario said he supported Boebert, “even more so” now than when she first ran for Congress.”
“We want to keep the 3rd Congressional District in Republican hands and maintain conservative values in this state and in this country,” Vallario said.
Although Boebert ultimately won Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District last November, the congresswoman did so without carrying Garfield or Pitkin counties.
In Garfield County, Boebert was bested by Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush by 1,775 votes.
“She lost her own county. To know her is to loathe her,” Howard Wallach, the Pitkin County Democrats chair, said. “Her neighbors didn’t vote for her.”
In neighboring Pitkin County, Boebert tallied just 23% of the vote after earning 2,829 votes.
During the Republican primary, Boebert defeated incumbent Scott Tipton, who had previously held the 3rd Congressional seat since 2011.
Boebert then went on to defeat Mitsch Bush by more than 26,000 votes in the general election.
“They’re making a celebrity out of her. Sarah Palin with a gun,” Wallach said. “Ending with gunshots, that’s her brand. It makes perfect sense.”