In a surprise vote countering earlier indications, the Local Licensing Authority did not approve the tentative agreement worked out between the city of Aspen and the controlling limited liability company behind Bootsy Bellows that would have revoked Andrew Sandler’s managerial roles.
Initially scheduled as a show cause hearing — during which time Sandler would have ostensibly made the case to the LLA as to why Bootsy Bellows should be allowed to keep its liquor license after allegations surfaced that he had illegally opened the downstairs nightclub — the proposed agreement was intended as a compromise to nix the need for such an involved procedure.
Somewhat ironically, the proposal in some ways would have been more punishing than anything the LLA would be authorized to pursue — mainly, removing Sandler from his managerial roles at Bootsy Bellows and its company, as well as banning him from accessing the premises for 30 days, City Attorney Jim True explained.
“That is one of the tools that we have when you do a stipulation, is to come up with things that are outside of what your powers normally are,” True said. “My request is that the LLA consider it and approve it. It is specifically written that if the LLA does not approve it by a majority vote, then we’ll discuss where we go from there. But I support the stipulation at this point, and I have nothing further to say about it at this point.”
Garfield & Hecht attorney Chris Bryan, who represents Bootsy Bellows in the matter, echoed support for approving the agreement, adding that it sufficiently acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations against the entity — that the club violated a number of public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the night of July 31 and, by extension, early morning of Aug. 1 — without unnecessarily punishing other staff by effectively shuttering the business.
“The stipulation that you’ve been presented, I believe, is a fair and just outcome here. I think we save everybody some time and effort without going through a hearing, and the discipline that would be applied here — as Mr. True says — that would be outside the scope of what the board could normally do,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We understand it was a 3-1 vote last week — we would love for that to be a 4-0 vote. We believe that if the stipulation is rejected by the LLA, that it’s going to necessitate a two- or three-day hearing with dozens of witnesses that’s going to take a lot of your time, a lot of city time and a lot of our time,” Bryan continued.
But far from a 4-0 vote or even a second round of 3-1, Wednesday’s outcome was a tie.
A 2-2 vote split the volunteer board responsible for liquor and marijuana licenses, a marked difference from the 3-1 preliminary vote Bryan referenced, when the authority tentatively approved the recommended stipulation.
LLA Chairman Bill Murphy unexpectedly changed his vote from previously approving the stipulation to opposing it. Amos Underwood remained steadfast in his request for amendments to the agreement before he would vote to approve it.
“Mr. Murphy declined to expand on what he’d like to see amended,” Bryan said after Wednesday’s hearing.
While the authority could in theory reevaluate the proposal during its regularly scheduled Oct. 6 meeting, that wasn’t brought up during Wednesday’s meeting. Rather, a full, two-day show cause hearing was slated for Oct. 13-14.
“It’s interesting because the stipulation was supported by the state liquor license authority and had satisfied the county and city attorneys. So really, the only hiccup was the LLA — this volunteer board — could not reach a majority as to approval,” Bryan said. “The only people not in support were two volunteer board members.”
Sandler remains the manager for both the liquor license and the company for the moment and will be able to maintain access to his premises.
“It’s unclear to us what they want. If they want to revoke the license or suspend the license, they’ve got the authority to do that if they conclude that the evidence shows that’s warranted — but the evidence might not show what they think it shows,” Bryan continued. “They haven’t heard all the evidence; they haven’t heard from witnesses. They haven’t heard, really, anything.”
He also reiterated his concern for Bootsy Bellows staff — those who rely on their employment “to make rent, put food on the table” — should the liquor license indeed be revoked.
“If they take that action, then … it’s going to hurt a lot more people than Andrew Sandler,” he said. “If the LLA suspends or revokes the liquor license, then I don’t see how the business can remain viable and stay open, so there’s going to be some more unemployment, and Pitkin County is already fourth in the state for unemployment.”