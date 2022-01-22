Sometimes opportunities just present themselves, says Andrew Sandler, owner of the now-closed Bootsy Bellows nightclub and Scarlett’s restaurant in Aspen.
About two months ago, Sandler was presented with the opportunity to make his way back into the Aspen nightlife scene, pivoting the former Joonas space into a new lounge-club concept called Sterling Club Aspen. The owners of Bear Den restaurant, Bridger Smith and Alia Joonas, asked Sandler if he’d be willing to step in and help out with the underground lounge area, and Sandler said “absolutely.”
He first assembled a team he knew could open the place and run it — many of the staff being former Bootsy and Scarlett’s employees — and following a swift remodel, Sterling Club Aspen officially opened its doors on New Year’s Eve.
“This is a permanent lease, we’re here for 13 years along with Bridger and Alia being up in Bear Den, and we’re really sticking to the original premise of what Joonas used to be — which was a tapas lounge restaurant with good vibes and fun,” Sandler said. “You know, all I did was bring a little bit of my expertise to the table and really honored their original concept.”
Sandler — who was one of the seven original Escobar owners, along with Smith — emphasized that Sterling is not a nightclub. Rather, the venue carries more of a “lounge-y,” sophisticated atmosphere with its blue velvet booths, dim lighting and black-and-white scenic mountain imagery glowing from screens aligning the walls.
Additionally, in sharing the space with the Bear Den kitchen, Sterling provides a full tapas menu, offering small bites and filling appetizers to pair with the lounge’s wide selection of liquors.
“I think a nightclub is a place you want to go around 11 or 11:30 — it’s the last stop on the trail of sobriety into an actionable night,” Sandler said. “With this, you have no problem coming here at 7 or 8, having some appetizers, some good drinks, listening to some great house music — you know, what you see at a place like Betula.”
Sandler also discussed the advantages of being adjacent to Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. The two underground venues provide different experiences, he said, and naturally coordinate to where people may start with a drink at Hooch, then wander next door to dance at Sterling and vice versa.
Though Sterling has been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for construction purposes, Sandler said the goal is to be open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with an emphasis on the lounge aspect from when the doors open to 10 p.m. The late-night hours can still get elevated, he added, mentioning how local DJs like Michael Nakagawa, Kevin Joyal and Logan Garrison have been playing party sets.
“We built a room that really can hold a wonderful house DJ during the dinner hours, while holding an open-format DJ during the late hours,” Sandler said. “And the room allows itself to transition from a lounge to a club to an event space to a restaurant — to whatever someone wants it to be at that moment.
He said he believes that in a “post-COVID world,” people want a certain level of intimacy and “to be together in harmony,” and he characterizes Sterling as a venue that represents that harmony.
Aside from the desired vibe that a lounge setting can offer, Sandler also noted the “new level of sophistication” coming into town with places like Catch Steak and Casa D’ Angelo bringing a different type of business model.
“So, I thought I had to up the ante a little, step out of the nightclub role and go into something, I think, the consumer wants more of,” he said. “And I’m trying to be a lot less hands on, I’m not trying to be here every night — I’m older now and I don’t want to do that like I used to — I’m here about half the amount of time I was at Bootsy’s.”
Following the closures of Bootsy Bellows and Scarlett’s in the spring of 2021, Sandler said he needed a break. Despite business booming for everyone in town last summer, he said it was necessary to take time off to relax, ride his Harley and just be himself.
“After all of the COVID stuff, after everything that the state went through, as well as what our local communities went through, with the rules altering so drastically, I think we all had PTSD, not only from the COVID aspect of this, but then the regulations that we were under,” Sandler said. “I think the whole town felt it from the tourists to the proprietors.”
After seven months of controversy regarding ongoing violations of city and state COVID-19 protocols, Bootsy Bellows officially closed on March 14, 2021 — the same date the club’s lease ended, according to Sandler.
“We went out with a bang, I mean, we had David Guetta come in for his birthday that night and play on his own terms,” Sandler said. “I remember sitting there in the middle of the club just going, how is this happening right now — it was literally the greatest night of Bootsy’s career.”
Sandler brought Bootsy Bellows to Aspen nearly a decade ago through a long-standing partnership with The h.Wood Group, a Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle company. Despite a controversial ending, Sandler reflects on the club’s lifespan with praise for his team and the experiences Bootsy’s brought to the community.
“We had Flo Rida play, we had Snoop Dog play, T-Pain, Lil’ Bow Wow — Bootsy’s was just amazing,” he said. “You think about what Bootsy’s went through with three moves, four remodels — all under circumstances of, you know, being sued for no reason, a building being knocked down, a variety of other things — and how many people can move three times in eight years and still make it happen. Our team did.”
Over the years, Bootsy Bellows grew to become a beloved spot for the local Aspen party-goers. Sandler said Sterling also caters to local culture, stating that there is a locals button on the POS system that diminishes the full retail price “almost by 50%.”
“This is the new local spot — between the staff and between me, the locals are family — we always take care of the locals,” Sandler said. “It’s very important — you lose the locals, you lose the business.”
In placing locals at the forefront of his hospitality ventures, Sandler is currently working with The h.Wood Group to bring another concept to Aspen — one he feels will fill a gap with the older community, as well as renew energy in an area of town that is currently lacking.
The Nice Guy, an h.Wood restaurant and lounge located in Los Angeles, will open in the former Maru space near Bosq. Working “diligently with the town,” Sandler recently submitted the permit and is planning to launch the two-story venue in November.
“The Nice Guy is a 1950s throwback to the Sinatra era and it’s one of these amazing restaurant concepts where you literally walk into a time warp when you step inside,” Sandler said. “The reason why I was so desperate to bring it here, was because when you speak to a lot of the older community, the Boomers, all they talk about is the 1970s in Aspen, places like Paragon, the Skier Chalet and all of the restaurants that no longer exist — my answer to that was The Nice Guy.”
In bringing The Nice Guy concept to the Rocky Mountains, Sandler said the lounge will maintain “all of the wonderful attributes” of its L.A. location, while also offering some of the Bootsy attributes, such as bottle service and live DJ sets.
“… The Nice Guy patio will just be a spectacular place to eat, with the views and the park and Casa Tua half a block down,” Sandler said. “And really, it’s gonna bring a lot of vitality to a block that’s currently lacking that right now.”