As of April 21, Aspen attorney David Bovino began a six-month suspension from practicing law, with another six months and one day of the suspension stayed.
That was according to a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court, in which Presiding Disciplinary Judge William Lucero imposed a three-year probation term on Bovino.
Should Bovino, of Bovino & Associates, wish to return to his law practice, he will need to file an affidavit expressing that intention within 28 days of his suspension expiring.
In October 2020, Bovino admitted guilt to harassing a woman via text messages in April of 2019 that legally qualified as obscene, a class-three misdemeanor. According to Colorado statute, “‘obscene’ means a patently offensive description of ultimate sexual acts or solicitation to commit ultimate sexual acts, whether or not said ultimate sexual acts are normal or perverted, actual or simulated, including masturbation, cunnilingus, fellatio, anilingus, or excretory functions.”
The content of Bovino’s texts were apparently so vivid that then-Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely suppressed the case documents out of concern for the victim.
Bovino established his Aspen firm in 2010, with a brief merger with Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP that lasted less than a year. In June, he sued his former partner firm, alleging wrongful termination and illegal retaliation.
Marc Kasowitz is perhaps best known for his role as President Trump’s personal lawyer through the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia, and Bovino alleges in his suit that Kasowitz lured him into a merger with promises of high net worth networks. Bovino, for his part, leaned into his own network — particularly his status within the Aspen chapter of Young Presidents Organization, which his suit describes as “an elite global network comprised of approximately 25,000 high-powered executives and entrepreneurs spread across 120 countries” — in his persuading of Kasowitz that he could bring an additional $3 million to $5 million in revenues via a merger.
At the time of his criminal case, Bovino was placed on a deferred judgment, with the possibility of the details of the case being sealed. However, the guilty plea, coupled with Bovino admitting to misrepresenting his child support obligations and not sufficiently meeting those obligations for several years between 2015 and 2020, became a factor in Lucero’s decision.