Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will kick off a full summer of trail work and public lands restoration on Tuesday, May 2, at the Mushroom Rock and Blue Ribbon trails on Red Hill outside of Carbondale.
The Carbondale-based nonprofit has been harnessing muscle power for the benefit of trails and public lands in the Roaring Fork Valley and Lower Colorado River Valley for 28 years. This year’s projects range from fire mitigation to a new trail in the midvalley to maintenance in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. A calendar of events and registration form is available at rfov.org/calendar.
“As land use changes in our region, RFOV is expanding volunteer trainings to include chainsaw and fire mitigation, along with introductory trainings around restoration, trail maintenance and building, and rock work,” the organization said in an announcement about the 2023 projects. “In addition, with U.S. Forest Service funding secured through the Great American Outdoors Act, RFOV is expanding its professional trail crew to tackle priority areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness.”
The work schedule is designed to start in the lower valley and head to the higher elevations later in the summer — for obvious reasons related to weather. Here is a sample of the projects that volunteers can help complete:
• Maintenance on the popular Mushroom Rock and Blue Ribbon trails on Red Hill will be undertaken in a series of Tuesday sessions May 2, May 9 and May 16. The work goes from 4-8 p.m.
• Reconstruction of the Storm King Mountain Trail will be undertaken from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. “It’s been nearly three decades since the deadly South Canyon Fire,” RFOV’s online calendar said. “Hear about one of the nation’s deadliest events for wildland firefighters from local experts while helping to rebuild the train that commemorates their 1994 efforts.”
• Thistle will be removed from a publicly accessible natural area on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
• The Marble Stewardship Extravaganza will feature maintenance work on the Raspberry Creek Trail and restoration at the Marble Mill Site and another project to be determined on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25. Volunteers can join for one day or camp out Saturday night and join for both days.
• Maintenance of the Sawyer Lake Trail in the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness in Upper Fryingpan Valley will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. Volunteers will backpack into the spectacular setting. RFOV will provide dinner on Saturday and Sunday and breakfast on Saturday.
• A new trail will be built to connect the existing Nancy’s Path to the existing Glassier Equestrian Trail on three consecutive Tuesdays, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. The work sessions will be held from 4-8 p.m.
• August work days will focus on heavily used portions of the White River National Forest surrounding Aspen. Trail work will be performed on the Four Pass Loop Aug. 10-13; on the Cathedral Lake Trail on Aug. 13; and on the Lost Man Loop Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20.
• Barbed wire will be removed from the Sutey Ranch property in Missouri Heights from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
• Land restoration projects will be pursued at Coal Basin Ranch west of Redstone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The ranch was once a large-scale coal mining area.
• RFOV’s season will conclude with fire mitigation on the Wulfsohn property in Glenwood Springs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. RFOV’s calendar lists several other projects and specific training sessions throughout the summer. Volunteers must register in advance.