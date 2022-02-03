The energetic LowDown Brass Band is ready to return to Colorado and get people dancing.
The Chicago-based band is coming to The Arts Campus at Willits on Feb. 26 for a Mardi Gras-weekend performance and an educational student workshop. Its fourth album, “LowDown Nights,” is being released today.
“We’ve played at venues in the Roaring Fork Valley a couple of times, and we usually go to Colorado once or twice a year,” said lead singer and trumpeter Shane Jonas. “We just love how people are always so excited to experience music up there and are always wanting to dance.”
Recognized for breaking boundaries within the brass-band music subgenre, LowDown Brass Band blends dancehall and street beat rhythms with jazz, reggae, soul and hip-hop.
Currently made up of seven members, the diverse group has added its own “Chicago flavor” to the traditional New Orleans-style brass culture, Jonas said, and the sounds that LowDown brings to the stage creates a lively, “night out on the town” experience.
“The band is very dynamic live — horns right in your face, lots of movement, dance and audience participation,” Jonas said. “We’re looking for everyone to have a good time, any time we play.”
While the name “LowDown Brass Band” has been around for a long time, this particular iteration has been together for about seven or eight years and has undergone several different transformations stylistically, he explained.
“It started out as a New Orleans-style brass thing, as most do, to pay homage to that jazz style of music down there,” Jonas said. “Over time, we wanted to add our own element and take it to a different place.”
Jonas said many current LowDown members previously played in bands involved in the “underground hip-hop scene” — a music movement breaking away from the mainstream hip-hop genre and typically characterized by more positive, constructive lyrics.
“Being a horn band, all of the guys have played a bunch of different styles — funk, jazz, reggae, hip-hop — and this band loves Chicago hip-hop; we all grew up with that stuff,” Jonas said. “You’ll hear in our music, especially in the last few albums, danceable songwriting with quality lyrics.”
He said that he and LowDown member MC Billa Camp — who is originally from Harlem, New York and has lived in Chicago most of his life — primarily write all of the lyrics. While most of the group’s songs are upbeat and fun, Jonas, Camp and their fellow band members took the pandemic as an opportunity to shine light on the wrongdoings in the world through their lyrics and musical expressions.
They began working on their fourth album, “LowDown Nights,” a couple of years before the pandemic and completed it around the time of the onset of COVID-19, according to Jonas.
“‘LowDown Nights’ was sort of the start of changing up our sound a little more, using other instruments on the tracks and really adding that Chicago flavor,” the musician said. “It was finished right as the pandemic was beginning, so some of the songs on this new album have been in our live shows for a little while.”
Having just returned from touring in Texas, the band is spending a small break period in Chicago, already working on recording their next album, which is scheduled to debut in May or June. Soon, LowDown will hit the road once again to celebrate Mardi Gras and their most-recent record launch with Colorado crowds; shows are slated for the Moxi Theater in Greeley on Feb. 24, the Larimer Lounge in Denver on Feb. 25 and then TACAW.
Prior to the local live performance on Feb. 26, LowDown will be hosting a free student workshop at TACAW on the same day. In collaboration with Jazz Aspen Snowmass, the interactive workshop will focus on modern brass band musical style and improvisation. It’s open to any middle or high school band students in the valley.
Jonas mentioned that the band frequently holds workshops all over the United States and Canada, hosting multiple events at the annual Jazz Education Network Conference in New Orleans as well as in public schools across Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Denver.
From brass band history to songwriting on the spot, LowDown’s members are passionate about their educational and performing endeavors, determined to show people that there are artists trying to push and break genre boundaries and create original music, Jonas said.
“We hope that seeing our energy and the love for what we do kindles young people to continue doing what they love to do musically,” he said. “That’s always the goal, to inspire people, and hopefully everyone gets the chance to attend.”
The student workshop will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at TACAW, and registration details can be found at jazzaspensnowmass.org. The live performance will follow at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show and can be purchased at tacaw.org.