Never before has the River Valley Ranch driving range hosted a live concert, but all that will change tonight when Brett Dennen takes the stage, encouraging people to go out and see the world at a time when diversions are needed more than ever.
The California-based creator of six studio albums will headline a free benefit concert in honor of 16-year-old Anna Cunningham of Carbondale, who passed away from cancer in 2019. All of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Colorado pediatric cancer organizations through the Anna Lynn Cunningham Foundation, a local foundation in its first year dedicated to supporting families fighting pediatric cancer and founded by Anna’s parents Red Cunningham and Julie Warren, owners of the RVR Golf Course.
“If you are a part of the cancer culture — and that sounds really weird, but it’s to counteract the darkness, to bring light — and you do that with music, you do that with fun and celebration,” Warren said. “We just started the foundation this year, and part of it was our readiness to tackle it, emotionally, honestly. I think a lot of parents who go through this give back in some way when they’re ready.”
The concert is also an opportunity for the family to give back to organizations that supported Anna during her treatment, Warren said. The proceeds will benefit Camp Wapiyapi — a free summer camp dedicated to supporting kids with cancer and their siblings — and Brent’s Place, a Denver-based organization that offers safe, clean apartments for families to stay while their children undergo bone marrow transplants. Anything left over will go to the ALC Foundation.
“Those are the first two that we want to support,” Warren said. “You meet so much heroism in these groups and so much grace, and we really are excited to give back.”
In addition to the concert, the ALC Foundation will host a par-3 golf tournament in the afternoon. Golfers can register to play in the Anna Cunningham Memorial Golf Tournament for $100 per player. Anyone who scores a hole-in-one will have a chance to win a Rolex watch donated by an Aspen jeweler. The golf tournament will start at 3 p.m. and include a barbecue dinner before the concert. To register to play, call 970-963-3625.
Par-3 golf and music were two things that Anna loved, Warren said. She recalled taking Anna to see Maroon 5 in Snowmass during her treatment, and added with a smile that Anna enjoyed her time at the concert.
The family chose Dennen to headline the concert because of his positive, uplifting music, Warren said, which is in line with the purpose of the concert itself. Dennen also came highly recommended by friends.
“What’s so funny is we started listening to his music and there was one particular song that moved my husband, and he was like, ‘Yeah, this is the right one,’” Warren said. “His music is really positive, uplifting, and he himself is just a really cool person.”
Local band Shady Lane will open for Dennen, and Warren said that their story also struck a chord with her. The son of two of the band members, who is disabled, inspired her, she continued, and she thought it was a perfect fit to have them perform on the big stage with Dennen.
The gates will open at 5:15 p.m. and Shady Lane will take the stage around 5:45, with Dennen following at 7. General admission is free with a suggested donation. VIP tickets are available for purchase, and all tickets require registration at alcfoundation.net. Donations are also accepted on the foundation’s website. Warren said concert attendees are encouraged to park off-site and walk or bike to the driving range. Parking will be available at Carbondale Middle School, the Orchard and Ace Hardware.