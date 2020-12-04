Although brief, nearly 20,500 Holy Cross Energy members were impacted by a brief power outage Thursday morning.
The outage occurred at 9:01 a.m. and lasted just over two minutes, according to Jenna Weatherred, Holy Cross Energy member and community relations vice president
“Excel is our power supplier. We use their transmission lines, and they were doing some work on the Basalt substation,” Weatherred said. “We’re still investigating. … Possibly, a switching error occurred and caused the outage.”
According to Weatherred, about 2,000 Aspen residents lost power Thursday morning because of the outage.
“It was large, as it was when we had this happen about a month ago,” she said.
In late October, roughly 21,000 people were impacted by a power outage that lasted about three hours. That outage occurred at the Basalt transmission substation, which supplies power to Basalt, Snowmass and Aspen.
Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Holy Cross Energy provides electricity and energy products to 55,000 members in Pitkin, Garfield, Eagle, Mesa and Gunnison counties.